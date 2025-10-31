Sista Afia reveals why she hit a male fan with microphone, leading to his hospitalisation

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has shared details of a troubling incident with a fan that escalated to violence, leaving the individual hospitalised after she struck him with a microphone.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the “Weather” hitmaker revealed how uncomfortable she becomes when fans attempt to touch her while she’s making her way to the stage.

“I hate it when people like to touch me when I’m going on stage, especially the fans. It’s something I really don’t like at all — it makes me very uncomfortable. One time, somebody pressed me so hard, and I hit him with a mic. The person had to go to the hospital,” she recounted.

According to Sista Afia, the incident took place during a live performance when a fan inappropriately touched her “front part.” Feeling violated and acting out of reflex, she reacted instantly by striking the person with her microphone.

She explained that although security personnel were present at the event, the poor organisation of the show made it difficult for her to move safely through the crowd to the stage.

“My first instinct was to react immediately. Sometimes, you have to go through the crowd to reach the stage, especially when the event isn’t well organised. So when the guy did that, my first instinct was to find out who it was, and I hit him with the mic so hard,” she narrated.

The singer criticised the lack of proper crowd control and event coordination, stressing that such lapses often put artistes at risk of harassment and physical harm.

Reflecting on her experiences in the Ghanaian music scene, Sista Afia also expressed disappointment over what she perceives as a lack of recognition for her hard work.

“I may never be a favourite in the music industry despite all my efforts,” she added.