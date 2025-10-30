Pulse logo
Popcaan denies being booked for Stonebwoy’s 2025 Bhimfest concert in Ghana

30 October 2025 at 10:47
After Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy announced his 2025 Bhimfest concert, fliers began circulating online suggesting that Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan was part of the performing lineup.

However, Popcaan has firmly denied any involvement in the event, clarifying that he has not been billed for a show in Ghana.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on 29 October 2025, the Jamaican artiste stated that he had “no knowledge” of any planned performance in Ghana on 26 December, the official date for the concert.

He assured his Ghanaian supporters that they would be the first to know whenever he plans to perform in the country, adding that such an event would be a major celebration.

“To the loyal unruly fans in Ghana, I have no knowledge of me performing in Ghana Dec 26. Whenever I’m performing, you will all know, and it will be a celebration and a lifestyle moment that is long overdue. Until then, stay safe, stay strong, and stay unruly! Signed, Unruly Boss,” Popcaan posted.

Bhimfest, founded by Ghana’s Afro-Dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy, has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated annual music festivals.

The tenth edition of the event is set for 26 December 2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The festival celebrates African and Caribbean unity through music, attracting a diverse range of performers from across the continent and the diaspora.

Over the years, Bhimfest has hosted celebrated international acts, including Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, Jahmiel, 10Tik, and Spice.

