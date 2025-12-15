Blame Ofori-Atta, not Bawumia, for economic crisis – Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has urged delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to direct responsibility for Ghana’s recent economic difficulties at former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta rather than former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to her, Mr Ofori-Atta presided over what she described as economic mismanagement under the previous administration and should have been removed from office much earlier.

She argued that Dr Bawumia, who served as Vice President, did not have the authority to overrule decisions taken by the Finance Minister and therefore should not be blamed for the country’s economic downturn.

Ken Ofori-Atta

Addressing NPP delegates, Adwoa Safo questioned the narrative that places responsibility on Dr Bawumia. She asked:

Was Dr Bawumia the Finance Minister? Were we not in government when Members of Parliament openly said that, because of how the economy was being managed, the Finance Minister should be changed? Did he not damage everything before he was eventually removed? So how can we blame this on Bawumia?

She further described Dr Bawumia’s role as limited, stating that he was “only the driver’s mate” and could not overrule the driver, even if the driver was performing poorly.

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the same address, Adwoa Safo also cautioned party delegates against supporting presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. She stressed that the NPP must present a candidate with integrity and a strong public image, rather than one she claims has a record of making derogatory remarks about women.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

She specifically referenced comments allegedly made by Mr Agyapong during her absence from Parliament in 2022, despite the fact that they share two children.

Her remarks come as the NPP prepares for its presidential primaries scheduled for 31 January 2026. The contest is expected to be highly competitive, with Dr Bawumia facing strong challenges from Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

