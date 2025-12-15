Advertisement

President Mahama poised to lead African Union as Chair in 2027

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:59 - 15 December 2025
Ghana’s President, John Mahama, has been unanimously endorsed by the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS as the sole candidate from the region for the Chairmanship of the African Union (AU) when the rotational leadership returns to West Africa in 2027.

The endorsement followed his nomination during the Ninety-Fifth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers held in Abuja, Nigeria. ECOWAS praised Ghana for its active role in regional affairs and its respected international standing.

In a statement, the regional body said it was committed to supporting candidates from ECOWAS member states in international organisations, including the African Union, to safeguard the region’s interests.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, welcomed the decision, noting on social media:

“ECOWAS Presidents have unanimously backed the Ministerial Council’s resolution, designating President Mahama as the sole West African candidate for AU Chairperson in 2027.”

He added that the endorsement “removes all obstacles and positions President Mahama as AU Chairperson-in-waiting when West Africa assumes the rotating leadership in 2027.”

The statement further noted that President Mahama expressed his sincere gratitude to his peers and pledged to uphold the continent’s expectations. “Congratulations, Your Excellency — you continue to make Ghana proud,” it concluded.

The African Union Chairmanship rotates annually among Africa’s five regions: North, West, Central, East, and Southern Africa. West Africa is set to assume the position in 2027, marking two decades since Ghana last held the post from January 2007 to January 2008 under former President John Kufuor.

This development positions Ghana once again at the centre of continental leadership, highlighting the country’s enduring influence within Africa.

