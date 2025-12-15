Nigerian traditional ruler honours Mahama with the most prestigious Yoruba title

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has honoured President John Dramani Mahama with the highest Yoruba chieftaincy tiltle “Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source”

The installment took place on December, 15, 2025 in Ife, Nigeria.

The title, which translates loosely as “The President who reorganises the global space for humanity”, recognises President Mahama’s longstanding advocacy for multilateralism, equity, and sustainable development on the international stage.

President Mahama has consistently championed a fairer global order, calling for greater cooperation to address pressing challenges such as climate change and economic inequality, while amplifying the voice of developing nations.

His recent address to the United Nations General Assembly resonated widely across Africa and beyond for its emphasis on collective action.

On Sunday, 14 December, 2025, the palace grounds in Ile-Ife were a hive of activity as workers erected canopies, hung decorations, and displayed large portraits of the Ghanaian leader. Local residents expressed excitement ahead of the historic visit.

This is the second major Yoruba honorary title conferred on President Mahama. In October 2015, the Olofa of Offa, HRM Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, honoured him as “Aare Atolase of Offa Kingdom” in Kwara State, praising him as a leader who upholds nobility and dignity.

The installation will further deepen cultural and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Ghana.The Ooni of Ife, who ascended the throne in 2015, is regarded as one of the most revered Yoruba monarchs.

The current Ooni, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, ascended the throne in 2015. He is widely known for promoting Yoruba culture, interfaith dialogue, and socio-economic development, as well as strengthening ties with the African diaspora.