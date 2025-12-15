Abeiku Santana declares Ghana the safest and most competitive tourism hub in West Africa

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, has asserted that Ghana has positioned itself as one of West Africa’s most attractive and competitive tourism destinations, pointing to the country’s strong security credentials and growing tourist inflows.

In an interview with TV3 on 13 December 2025, Abeiku Santana revealed that Ghana currently leads the sub-region in tourist arrivals and continues to rank favourably on global safety indices. According to him, the country’s reputation for peace and security has played a key role in boosting confidence among international visitors.

“Ghana has been rated the safest country in West Africa. When it comes to visitor numbers, we are the leading destination in the region, which tells you how secure the country is. On the global safety index, Ghana ranks very highly,” he stated.

Abeiku Santana

He took the opportunity to applaud the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority for their role in safeguarding the nation and preserving its international image. Abeiku Santana emphasised that the collaboration between these institutions has been critical in maintaining Ghana’s status as a preferred travel destination.

Addressing a recent viral video in which a woman claimed she had been kidnapped by officers of the Ghana Police Service, he clarified that the allegation was later discredited. “Regarding the video that circulated online where a lady alleged she was kidnapped by the Ghana Police, she later admitted she had been paid to make that claim,” he explained.

He further noted that the Cyber Security Authority successfully traced the individual’s digital footprint, including her personal information and travel records. “They were able to track everything, her details and even the flight she boarded,” he added.

Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana warned against attempts to discredit Ghana’s security agencies, stressing that the country’s security systems remain alert and effective. He reiterated that Ghana’s consistent safety record, warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage have made it especially appealing to tourists from the African diaspora.