OpenAI confirms ChatGPT “Adult mode” for early 2026 as age verification becomes key

OpenAI is preparing to introduce a long-anticipated “adult mode” for its flagship AI chatbot ChatGPT, with plans to launch the feature in the first quarter of 2026, company executives have confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move marks a significant shift in how the AI platform handles mature content, including potentially loosening current restrictions for verified adult users. The development was outlined this week by Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s Chief Executive of Applications, who said the rollout timeline for adult mode hinges on the success of a new AI-powered age verification system currently under early testing.

According to reports “Adult mode” is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2026, provided the age-prediction technology proves reliable at distinguishing adult users from minors.Unlike traditional “opt-in” age checks that rely solely on self-reported data, OpenAI’s approach uses behavioral and contextual signals to estimate a user’s age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is designed to prevent underage access to mature features while allowing adults more freedom in how they interact with the chatbot. The system is already being trialled in select countries to ensure it can correctly identify teenage users without misclassifying adults.

The adult mode concept originated with comments made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier in 2025. Altman stated the company intends to “treat adult users as users”, hinting at features that could include more open conversations around relationships and sexuality once age-gating is fully in place.

He also discussed the possibility of allowing “erotica” and other mature use cases for verified adults.This direction differs significantly from ChatGPT’s current content policies, which are notably cautious around explicit or adult-oriented material.

According to past reporting, OpenAI began rolling out more robust age-gating and parental control tools to protect younger users from inappropriate content, a response to broader industry pressure and regulatory expectations.

Early adopters of age gating may see a phased introduction of the technology before the full adult mode goes live. In some regions, users might even be required to verify age via official documentation if local laws demand stricter identity checks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Industry analysts and user communities have paid close attention to the development, partly because competitors such as xAI’s Grok already offer “not safe for work” (NSFW) style outputs that some users find appealing. Observers say the race to provide more flexible conversational AI experiences reflects broader demand for mature themes and nuanced discussions within generative AI platforms.

However, OpenAI has been careful to emphasize safeguards. Reports note that in cases where the age verification model is uncertain, users will default to a more restricted experience to avoid any potential harm.

OpenAI’s stance highlights the tension between expanding adult-oriented capabilities and maintaining safeguards that protect minors and comply with global content regulations.

As the launch window for adult mode approaches, many aspects remain under development—especially the age-prediction technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement