President Mahama reappoints Samson Deen to National Sports Authority board

President John Dramani Mahama has formally reappointed Mr. Samson Deen as a member of the Governing Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

The appointment, officially communicated through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, signals the government’s continued confidence in Mr. Deen’s leadership, expertise, and long-standing contribution to sports administration in Ghana and across Africa.

Mr. Deen, who currently serves as President of the African Paralympic Committee and the Ghana Paralympic Committee, brings decades of experience in sports governance. His tenure has been marked by a strong focus on athlete welfare, inclusion, and elevating African sport on the global stage.

His leadership in para-sports has particularly drawn attention for fostering professionalism, expanding continental competitions, and ensuring that athletes with disabilities receive the recognition and support they deserve.

In response to his reappointment, Mr. Deen expressed gratitude for the renewed trust placed in him and reaffirmed his dedication to advancing youth development, good governance, and strategic growth in Ghanaian sports.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and corporate Ghana, highlighting the potential of sports to promote national unity, drive economic growth, and create opportunities for young people.

The reappointment comes at a pivotal time as Ghana seeks to strengthen its sports infrastructure and improve competitive performance on both national and international stages.

The NSA Board is tasked with providing strategic oversight, approving budgets, and guiding policy to ensure the country’s sports programmes achieve their objectives.

Mr. Deen’s continued presence on the board is expected to provide stability and experienced guidance, particularly in leveraging sports as a tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment.