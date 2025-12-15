Ghana Premier League week 14: Kotoko gives Dreams ‘nightmares’ as it tightens GPL title race

Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League delivered a weekend of high drama, fine margins and significant movement at both ends of the table, as clubs intensified their push. With crucial victories and narrow defeats, the round underlined just how competitive the league has become this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The headline result came on Friday in Kpando, where Aduana FC produced a disciplined away performance to defeat Heart of Lions 1–0, ending the hosts’ impressive unbeaten home run. The decisive moment arrived in the 52nd minute when Patrick Mensah struck to win all three points.

Before the match, Lions had recorded five wins and a draw at home and sat third on the table, but Aduana’s organisation and composure proved decisive. The victory propelled Aduana to the summit of the standings with 27 points.

Heart of Lions had started the contest brightly, dominating possession in the first half and creating several half chances. Despite the loss, Lions stand in 5th position on 23 points. In Accra, Hearts of Oak secured a vital boost with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Nations FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second-half goal from Hamza Issah proved enough for the Phobians, ending a difficult run and keeping them firmly in the hunt near the top of the table. The result has lifted Hearts into 4th position as the gap at the summit is now 3 points.

Sunday’s fixtures provided further intrigue. Basake Holy Stars underlined their strong home form with a convincing 2–0 win over FC Samartex, a result that dented Samartex’s momentum after a promising start to the season.

Bechem United edged Eleven Wonders 1–0, with Augustine Afranie Mensah converting a second-half penalty to secure maximum points for the hosts.

Berekum Chelsea also enjoyed a positive afternoon, claiming a 1–0 victory over Hohoe United thanks to a decisive strike from Prince Anane, while Swedru All Blacks continued their resurgence by beating Vision FC 2–0, helped by an early goal from Clement Tutu and an own goal from the visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Young Apostles recorded a spirited 2–1 win against Karela United, Abdul Muftaw opened the scoreline in the 21st minute with Mortu Felix hitting the equaliser 16 minutes after. Issah Nyaabila’s goal shortly after the break proved crucial as the match winner.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion, edging Dreams FC 1–0. A late strike from Kwame Opoku sent the Kumasi crowd into celebration and reignited Kotoko’s push toward the top four after a challenging spell.

The only fixture not played was the clash between Bibiani GoldStars and Medeama SC, which was postponed due to Medeama releasing players for international duty ahead of Ghana’s friendly engagements.

The Ghana Premier League continues to produce highs and lows and as the season progresses expectations are high.

Advertisement