Kpandai rerun: NPP’s Nyindam leads NDC’s Wakpal despite Mahama’s high approval rating

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics, conducted ahead of the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency, shows that Matthew Nyindam of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is leading the race against his two challengers, Daniel Nsala Wakpal of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Donkor Eric Nipani.

According to the Kpandai Constituency Re-run Baseline Poll dated 14 December 2025, Nyindam commands 50% of voter support, while Wakpal follows closely with 46%. Nipani attracts 1% of the vote, with 3% of respondents remaining undecided. The contest remains statistically too close to call, as Nyindam’s four-point lead falls within the poll’s margin of error of ±3.9%.

The poll further indicates some voter movement between the two leading candidates. About 2% of voters who previously supported Nyindam have switched to Wakpal, while an equal proportion has moved from Wakpal to Nyindam. Notably, 28% of voters who earlier backed Donkor Eric Nipani have shifted their support to Nyindam, strengthening his position in the rerun.

The survey also assessed public opinion on Nyindam’s 11 months in Parliament ahead of the declared rerun. On his performance, 3% of respondents rated him as excellent, 32% described it as very good or good, 36% said it was average, while 29% rated his performance as poor or very poor.

Beyond the constituency race, the poll gauged voters’ perceptions of the country’s overall direction. It found that 66% of respondents believe Ghana is headed in the right direction, compared with 26% who think the country is on the wrong path. A further 8% expressed no opinion.

Among NPP supporters, 37% believe Ghana is headed in the right direction, while 47% disagree and 16% remain undecided. In contrast, 97% of NDC voters say the country is moving in the right direction, with 3% holding the opposite view and 1% expressing no opinion. Among floating voters, 65% believe the country is headed in the right direction, 27% say it is on the wrong path, and 8% have no opinion.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency will take place on Tuesday, 30 December 2025. The decision follows formal notification from Parliament confirming that the seat is vacant, in line with a directive from the High Court.

In a statement dated 10 December and signed by Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of the EC’s Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, the Commission stated that the rerun would involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency.

The rerun stems from a ruling by the Tamale High Court in November 2025, which annulled the election of Matthew Nyindam as Member of Parliament for Kpandai. The court upheld a petition citing significant irregularities in the conduct of the election and ordered that a fresh poll be held within 30 days.

