‘We’ll come after you’ – Sam George warns cybercriminals after Abu Trica arrest

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a stern warning to cybercriminals in the country, stressing that all offenders will be brought to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His caution follows the reported arrest of well-known Swedru-based businessman and social media personality Abu Trica, who has been taken into custody by authorities in the United States.

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division with support from several Ghanaian agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a social media post, Sam George commended the CSA and all law enforcement bodies involved in the operation.

He further warned:

The message is loud and clear: we will come after you so long as you engage in cyber-based crime either against Ghanaians or any other person.

Background

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Justice Department stated:

According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that victims were typically elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with the criminals. Once trust had been established, the fraudsters allegedly requested money for fabricated emergencies, including medical treatment, travel and supposed investment ventures.

Advertisement

Advertisement