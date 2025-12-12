ECOWAS Council of Ministers endorses Pres. Mahama’s 2027 AU Chairmanship bid

President John Mahama Speaking at the Opening Session of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing

The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unanimously endorsed President John Dramani Mahama as the sole candidate from the region for the Chairmanship of the African Union (AU) when the rotational leadership returns to West Africa in 2027.

The endorsement was made at the Ninety-Fifth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers in Abuja, Nigeria, and formalised in a statement dated 12 December. The declaration, signed by the Chairman of the Council, H.E. Alhaji Musa Timothy Kabba, outlines the collective support of all ECOWAS member states for Ghana’s candidature.

The statement noted:

Considering the request of the Government of Ghana for the support of Member States for the candidacy of the Republic of Ghana to the Chairmanship of the African Union in 2027, considering also that the Republic of Ghana is an important ECOWAS Member State and contributes to its international standing.

It further added:

Considering the need to maintain and increase the chances of ECOWAS occupying positions within regional and international organisations, and determined to work in a concerted manner to support the candidacies of ECOWAS Member States or their nationals to ensure that the interests of ECOWAS continue to be promoted and protected.

The Council subsequently adopted a common position in favour of Ghana, affirming its full commitment to supporting and voting for President Mahama’s election as AU Chair in 2027.

The Authority of Heads of State and Government is expected to adopt the declaration on Sunday, formalising the regional backing at the highest level.

Reacting to the development, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the government. In a social media post, he thanked fellow ministers for their unanimous support.

