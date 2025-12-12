Advertisement

BREAKING: Court blocks Daddy Lumba’s december 13 funeral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:04 - 12 December 2025
Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

The Accra High Court has issued an injunction in favour of the maternal relatives of the late musician Daddy Lumba, temporarily halting his funeral arrangements. The ruling restrains the first respondent from proceeding with the burial and bars the third respondent from releasing the body from the mortuary until the main case is concluded.

Advertisement

According to Citinewsroom, the court emphasised the importance of examining the substance of each matter brought before it. It observed, based on the affidavits, that the immediate family appeared to have been excluded from preparations for the funeral.

READ MORE: Ghanaian 'Big Boy', Abu Trica, indicted in $8m U.S. romance scam targeting elderly victims

Although the judge recognised that delaying the burial could incur significant expenses, they stressed that proper procedure and full family participation could not be overlooked.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

The court reaffirmed that the family head retains the traditional authority to oversee funeral rites; however, it noted that such authority must be exercised in consultation with the deceased’s immediate family.

ALSO READ:  Manhyia Palace distances itself from disputes over Daddy Lumba’s funeral

As part of its directives, the court ordered the first respondent to organise a stakeholder meeting within three weeks to agree on a new date for the burial. It also instructed that any funds raised for the funeral be kept separate from the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account. Additionally, the applicants were required to file an affidavit with the court registrar.

Daddy Lumba

The legal dispute arose after Daddy Lumba passed away on 26 July 2025, aged 60. His death ignited tensions between his maternal family and the family head over who had the rightful mandate to lead the funeral arrangements and how funds linked to the ceremony should be managed.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Regina Daniels says she will never remarry after ‘traumatic’ experience with Ned Nwoko

Concerns about exclusion and the management of foundation resources eventually pushed the matter into court, drawing attention to longstanding Akan customs that place considerable authority in the hands of the maternal lineage when making burial decisions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Court allows Daddy Lumba’s funeral to proceed after applicants miss GH¢2m deadline
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
News
12.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8 to 12 December)
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
News
12.12.2025
Attention NSPs: Today Is your last chance to complete NSA validation
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Entertainment
12.12.2025
‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges
Daddy Lumba
Entertainment
12.12.2025
Pay ₵2m by 2 p.m. or bury him tomorrow – Court issues new directives on Daddy Lumba’s funeral