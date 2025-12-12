Arne Slot confirms Friday talks will determine Salah’s Liverpool future

Manager Arne Slot has confirmed that a decisive conversation with the Egyptian forward will take place on Friday, one that will determine whether the 33-year-old features at Anfield on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, Slot disclosed that Salah’s involvement hinges entirely on the outcome of their meeting, emphasising the need for a private and honest discussion at a delicate moment for both the player and the club.

I will have a conversation with Mo this morning. The outcome of that conversation determines how [we move forwards],

he said.Slot stressed that he intends for his next remarks about Salah to be directed to the player himself rather than through the media.

What I need is a conversation with him and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. There's not much more I can say. I speak to him today and the outcome determines how things will look tomorrow.

The Liverpool manager acknowledged that discussions about Salah’s situation had already been ongoing for days.

There have been a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, between him and me,

he revealed. When asked directly whether he wants Salah to stay at Liverpool, Slot said:

I have no reason not to want Mo to stay. The club has won a lot of games with him.

Salah is scheduled to join the Egyptian national team on Monday ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, leaving Liverpool with a narrow window to decide both his immediate match involvement and the direction of their long-term relationship.

Despite the tension, the club has not ruled out his participation against Brighton, and internal sources suggest the door remains open for reconciliation.

Mohammed Salah

Reports confirm that the situation at Liverpool has been tense since Salah’s explosive interview, in which he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” and hinted at a damaged relationship with Slot

That interview was followed by his omission from Liverpool’s Champions League squad in their midweek clash with Inter Milan.External interest in Salah has also grown as the dispute continues.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League, as well as select MLS sides, are reported to be monitoring developments closely, prepared to make a move should the relationship between Salah and Slot deteriorate further.