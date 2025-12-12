FIFA under fire over “extortionate” 2026 World Cup prices after 370% ticket hike | Photo via SkySports

FIFA under fire over “extortionate” 2026 World Cup prices after 370% ticket hike | Photo via SkySports

Football fans across Europe are demanding an immediate suspension of 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales, condemning what they describe as “extortionate” and unprecedented price hikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has launched a fierce criticism of FIFA, accusing the global governing body of a “monumental betrayal” of loyal supporters.

The group released comparative data showing ticket prices have soared by an astonishing 370 per cent compared with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to FSE’s analysis, a fan following their national team across the entire tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico would now spend a minimum of £5,141.8—nearly five times the £1,095.4 required in Qatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This estimate excludes travel expenses and the inflated cost of accommodation and services expected in the U.S., where prices have climbed during Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency.

Group-stage attendance alone will cost at least £436, almost triple the £154 required in Qatar, where first-round matches averaged only £51.4 per ticket.

The introduction of an expanded Round of 32 further adds to the financial strain, with tickets expected to cost £175.1.

READ ALSO: Black Queens climb 5 places in FIFA rankings after exceptional run of form

Fans will then face £219.8 for the Round of 16, £506.7 for the quarter-finals and £685.6 for the semi-finals — all representing steep increases from Qatar’s respective prices of £71.5, £153.5 and £266.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest shock, however, comes from the projected cost of the final. Supporters could pay as much as £3,118.6—an extraordinary 593 per cent jump from the £450.1 charged for the 2022 final.

In a sharply worded statement directed at FIFA president Gianni Infantino, FSE accused the organisation of abandoning its commitment to affordability and fairness:

Football Supporters Europe is astonished by the extortionate ticket prices imposed by FIFA on the most dedicated supporters for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

In the price tables gradually and confidentially released by FIFA, tickets allocated to National Associations (PMA allocations), which typically go to the most loyal fans, are reaching astronomical levels.

Based on the information currently available, a supporter following their team from the opening match to the final through PMA allocation would pay at least 6,900 USD — nearly five times the cost for Qatar 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National team supporters are expected to pay this full amount upfront in early 2026. Adding insult to injury, the lowest price category will not be available to these loyal fans, as FIFA has reserved the limited Category 4 tickets for general sales under dynamic pricing.

This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.

FSE also criticised FIFA’s introduction of variable pricing based on the perceived ‘attractiveness’ of fixtures, noting that it removes consistency across the group stage and forces fans of different nations to pay different amounts for identical categories without transparency.

The group further highlighted the broken promises contained in the 2018 bid documents, which pledged ticket prices as low as USD 21 and a full tournament path costing USD 2,242 in the cheapest category — figures now completely absent.