FIFA Releases 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices: Ghana fans to pay GHS 1,600 to GHS 6,860

Ghanaian supporters and global football fans now have a clear indication of how much it will cost to watch the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the release of official ticket prices for all group-stage fixtures.

Ghana will face Panama, England and Croatia in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia, respectively, with FIFA announcing three pricing tiers for each match.

For the opening fixture against Panama on 17 June in Toronto, Category 1 tickets are priced at $450 (GHS 5,145), Category 2 at $380 (GHS 4,345) and Category 3 at $140 (GHS 1,600). Easy-access standard tickets, which provide additional accessibility support, are also set at $450.

The marquee clash against England on 23 June in Boston features the highest price range. Category 1 seats will cost $600 (GHS 6,860), Category 2 $430 (GHS 4,916) and Category 3 $220 (GHS 2,515). The encounter is expected to draw one of the largest Ghanaian crowds at the tournament, boosted by the sizeable diaspora along the U.S. East Coast.

For the final group match against Croatia on 27 June in Philadelphia, Category 1 tickets are set at $500 (GHS 5,717), Category 2 at $400 (GHS 4,573) and Category 3 at $180 (GHS 2,058). Easy-access standard tickets are priced at the same rate as Category 1, at $500.

All cedi equivalents are based on the Bank of Ghana exchange rate as of December 11, 2025.

With demand expected to intensify as the tournament draws closer, Ghanaian fans—both travelling from home and those residing across North America—are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

