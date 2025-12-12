Black Queens climb 5 places in FIFA rankings after exceptional run of form

The Black Queens have surged up the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, rising five places to 62nd in the world following a remarkable year of consistent performances and competitive resurgence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously ranked 67th, Ghana’s women’s national team now sits third on the African continent, trailing only Nigeria and South Africa.

This significant rise is a direct reflection of the team’s impressive results since August. Under coach Nora Häuptle, the Black Queens have recorded a series of convincing victories, highlighted by their dominant 7–0 aggregate win over Egypt to secure qualification for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Their recent form also includes emphatic wins in international friendlies and an outstanding unbeaten stretch, with their only setback coming in a high-quality friendly against fourth-ranked England earlier in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Queens’ progress is part of a larger resurgence within Ghanaian women’s football. Their consistent performances, improved tactical discipline, and enhanced squad depth—built around rising stars and experienced core players—have contributed to restored confidence and growing attention on the international stage.

The ranking boost further affirms Ghana’s return to competitiveness after missing the 2022 WAFCON.

Top 10 African Women’s Teams (Latest FIFA Ranking)

Nigeria

South Africa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana

Zambia

Morocco

Cameroon

Cote D'voire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria

Senegal

Mali

CAF Latest Rankings

With WAFCON 2026 scheduled for 17 March to 3 April in Morocco, the Black Queens now turn their attention to tournament preparations.

The bigger picture is clear: Ghana’s resurgence offers a real opportunity to challenge for continental glory and re-establish itself as one of Africa’s elite women’s football nations.