We Won’t Expand As Fast As Before - CEO, Pizzaman Chickenman Reveals

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Pizzaman Chickenman has opened a new branch at Kingsperp Fuel Station, Emena Taxi Station in Kumasi, further expanding its presence in the Ashanti Region.

The Emena outlet marks the company’s first branch opening in 2026, with more branches expected to follow later in the year.

Becoming the largest fast-food chain in Ghana, the brand has become widely known for its rapid expansion across the country, recording one of its most significant growth periods about two years ago when it opened nearly 40 branches within a single year.

However, addressing members of the media during the opening of the Emena branch, Mr. Christian Boakye Yiadom, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Pizzaman Chickenman, indicated that the company will take a more measured approach to expansion going forward.

According to him, the focus this year will be on responsible expansion, ensuring that every branch consistently delivers the quality and experience customers expect.

“Pizzaman is undoubtedly known for growth, but this year it may not be as rapid as it used to be. This is more of a responsible expansion where quality and consistency are guaranteed as always,” he said.

He also revealed that a couple of new branches are expected to open later this year, alongside the introduction of new products to the menu.

Mr. Boakye Yiadom noted that the brand recently introduced a new menu item, Meatzza, which has already received very positive feedback from customers.

The opening of the Emena outlet continues the company’s steady growth while reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high standards across all its branches.