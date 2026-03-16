World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit

World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit

World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit

The World Bank pledges continued support for Ghana to expand youth employment and sustainable job creation programmes, announced by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on March 18, 2026.

The World Bank has pledged continued support to Ghana as the country intensifies efforts to expand job creation initiatives, particularly for its growing youth population.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson shared the update on social media on Monday, March 18, 2026, following a meeting with Mr Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank. The discussion focused on Ghana’s economic transformation and the next phase of the nation’s development agenda.

“I noted that last year was focused on resetting the economy and placing it firmly on the path to sustainability. Today, one of our major challenges is unemployment, particularly among our youth,” the statement said. He highlighted that Africa’s youthful population is expanding rapidly and noted that public sector jobs alone cannot meet the growing demand for employment.

ALSO READ: 7 African Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa This Eid Holiday

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister added that the government is implementing policies and programmes designed to create sustainable jobs.

“Africa has a rapidly growing youthful population, and it is clear that public sector employment alone cannot provide the opportunities our young people need. We are therefore putting in place major policies and programmes to sustainably create jobs,” he said.

ALSO READ: Top 8 African Presidents Who Have Earned or Received PhDs

Mr Donohoe commended Ghana on improvements in national finances and confirmed the World Bank’s readiness to support the country further. This includes conducting a Jobs and Growth Analysis to identify new areas for job creation and guide future economic strategies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Forson welcomed the continued partnership with the World Bank, noting that the collaboration will be important as Ghana works to create jobs, expand opportunities, and secure a more prosperous future for its people.

ALSO READ: Ghana and Belarus begin negotiations to remove visa requirements for citizens of both countries

The development underscores Ghana’s commitment to addressing unemployment and demonstrates the importance of strategic international partnerships in creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

Advertisement