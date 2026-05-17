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Manchester City to face Arsenal in 2026 Community Shield after FA Cup triumph over Chelsea

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:38 - 17 May 2026
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Manchester City will face Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea, setting up an early-season clash between two English giants.
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  • Manchester City will face Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after winning the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

  • The FA Cup triumph confirms City’s place in the traditional season curtain-raiser against the Premier League winners.

  • The match is expected to be played in August 2026 and will mark another major showdown between the two English giants.

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Manchester City will meet Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea F.C. in the FA Cup final on May 16, 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo's backheel goal leads Manchester City to FA Cup glory against Chelsea

The FA Cup win confirmed City as one of the two qualifiers for the traditional season curtain-raiser, which pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.

Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy
Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy
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When a club wins the FA Cup, they automatically secure a place in the Community Shield against the Premier League winner.

READ ALSO: '2010 was a shock to me' - Laryea Kingston opens up on painful 2010 World Cup omission

City’s FA Cup triumph came courtesy of a second-half goal from Antoine Semenyo, who sealed the victory in a tightly contested final against Chelsea, securing the club’s eighth FA Cup title and completing a domestic cup double for the season.

The upcoming Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be playedat the Millennium Stadium (Cardiff) on Sunday, August 16,2026, which is the traditional opener for a new English football season.

READ ALSO: Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager until 2030

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Arsenal’s qualification comes as a result of their Premier League performance, with the Gunners either finishing as league champions or runners-up to Manchester City, ensuring both clubs meet again in another high-profile showdown.

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