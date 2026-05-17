Manchester City to face Arsenal in 2026 Community Shield after FA Cup triumph over Chelsea

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea, setting up an early-season clash between two English giants.

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after winning the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The FA Cup triumph confirms City’s place in the traditional season curtain-raiser against the Premier League winners.

The match is expected to be played in August 2026 and will mark another major showdown between the two English giants.

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Manchester City will meet Arsenal in the 2026 FA Community Shield after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea F.C. in the FA Cup final on May 16, 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup win confirmed City as one of the two qualifiers for the traditional season curtain-raiser, which pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners.

Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy

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When a club wins the FA Cup, they automatically secure a place in the Community Shield against the Premier League winner.

City’s FA Cup triumph came courtesy of a second-half goal from Antoine Semenyo, who sealed the victory in a tightly contested final against Chelsea, securing the club’s eighth FA Cup title and completing a domestic cup double for the season.

The upcoming Community Shield clash against Arsenal will be played at the Millennium Stadium (Cardiff) on Sunday, August 16, 2026, which is the traditional opener for a new English football season.

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