Antoine Semenyo's backheel goal leads Manchester City to FA Cup glory against Chelsea

Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final

Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final

Ghanaian international, Antoine Semenyo produced a moment of brilliance to hand Manchester City F.C. a 1-0 victory over Chelsea F.C. in the 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

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In a tense and closely contested final on Saturday, May 16, Semenyo scored the decisive goal in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side lifted their 8th FA Cup trophy.

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The Ghana international delivered a sublime flicked finish in the 72nd minute after meeting a low delivery inside the box, sending Manchester City fans into celebration.

🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo. What a finish. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/id8PrRrMYM — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 16, 2026

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The goal proved enough to separate the two sides. this made him the first Ghanaian to score in an FA Cup final.

Manchester City had entered the final aiming to avoid a third straight FA Cup final disappointment after recent setbacks in the competition, while Chelsea were hoping to end a difficult campaign with silverware.

Despite Chelsea enjoying promising spells during the match, particularly in the second half, they struggled to break through City’s disciplined defence and were left frustrated by missed opportunities and unsuccessful penalty appeals.

Semenyo’s goal became the defining moment of the match.

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Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy

The victory also completed a domestic cup double for Guardiola’s side after already winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

2026 FA CUP WINNERS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PnpoFE0Yol — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2026

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The Wembley triumph marks one of the biggest moments of Semenyo’s career and further strengthens his growing reputation following an impressive season for the club. This could also serve as a confidence booster ahead of Black stars’ world cup campaign.

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