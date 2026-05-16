Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo's backheel goal leads Manchester City to FA Cup glory against Chelsea

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:13 - 16 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final
Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final
Advertisement

Ghanaian international, Antoine Semenyo produced a moment of brilliance to hand Manchester City F.C. a 1-0 victory over Chelsea F.C. in the 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

In a tense and closely contested final on Saturday, May 16, Semenyo scored the decisive goal in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side lifted their 8th FA Cup trophy.

READ ALSO: Michael Carrick set for 2 year permanent deal as Man United boss after a good interim spell

The Ghana international delivered a sublime flicked finish in the 72nd minute after meeting a low delivery inside the box, sending Manchester City fans into celebration.

Advertisement

The goal proved enough to separate the two sides. this made him the first Ghanaian to score in an FA Cup final.

Manchester City had entered the final aiming to avoid a third straight FA Cup final disappointment after recent setbacks in the competition, while Chelsea were hoping to end a difficult campaign with silverware.

READ ALSO: Ghana face France in tough U-20 Women’s World Cup draw - See full draw

Despite Chelsea enjoying promising spells during the match, particularly in the second half, they struggled to break through City’s disciplined defence and were left frustrated by missed opportunities and unsuccessful penalty appeals.

Semenyo’s goal became the defining moment of the match.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy
Pep Guardiola lifting FA Cup trohy

The victory also completed a domestic cup double for Guardiola’s side after already winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

READ ALSO: Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

The Wembley triumph marks one of the biggest moments of Semenyo’s career and further strengthens his growing reputation following an impressive season for the club. This could also serve as a confidence booster ahead of Black stars’ world cup campaign. 

Advertisement

Manchester City’s latest success moves the club level with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on eight FA Cup titles, with only Arsenal and Manchester United having won more.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
10 technological inventions you didn't know were made by Africans
Lifestyle
17.05.2026
10 technological inventions you didn't know were made by Africans
Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager until 2030
Sports
17.05.2026
Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager until 2030
Ghana Police can recover your deleted messages and trace digital evidence, here's how
News
17.05.2026
Ghana Police can recover your deleted messages and trace digital evidence, here's how
Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (left), Presidential Staffer, Rosemond Obeng (right)
News
16.05.2026
Court cases don't disqualify leaders - Wontumi's team fires Rosemond Obeng
KiDi praises Kwami Eugene as one of Ghana’s most talented artistes
Entertainment
16.05.2026
KiDi praises Kwami Eugene as one of Ghana’s most talented artistes
Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring the only and decicive goal in the FA Cup final
Sports
16.05.2026
Antoine Semenyo's backheel goal leads Manchester City to FA Cup glory against Chelsea