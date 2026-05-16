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Lack of funding threatens Ghana’s 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign, GOC urges gov’t action

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:29 - 16 May 2026
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The President of the GOC, Richard Akpokavie
The Ghana Olympic Committee has raised concern over delayed government funding for the Commonwealth Games, warning that preparations are being affected just months before competition. Ghana plans to send 40 athletes, but the GOC says urgent funding is needed to support training and participation.
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  • The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appealed to government to release GH₵12 million approved by Parliament for Commonwealth Games preparations, citing delays that are affecting athlete readiness.

  • GOC President Richard Akpokavie says Ghana’s preparations for both the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics are under pressure, with limited time left before competition begins.

  • Ghana plans to send a 40-athlete team to compete in athletics, boxing, judo, weightlifting, and para-sports, a reduced contingent compared to previous Games.

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Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games are facing uncertainty after the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) raised concern over the delayed release of government funds approved for athlete preparation, just months before competition begins.

READ ALSO: Michael Carrick set for 2 year permanent deal as Man United boss after a good interim spell

The President of the GOC, Richard Akpokavie, has appealed to the government to urgently release the GH₵12 million budget already approved by Parliament for the participation in the Games, warning that the delay is affecting training plans and broader preparations for both the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics.

Speaking at the GOC Annual General Meeting on Saturday, May 16, Akpokavie stressed that while the committee understands the country’s wider economic pressures, the approved funding remains critical to ensuring athletes are properly prepared to compete on the international stage.

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“This year, we are expected to prepare athletes for both the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics, yet we are still awaiting funding,” he said, urging authorities to prioritise the release of the allocated amount to support ongoing programmes.
Glasgow 2026: Ghana to present 40 athletes for Commonwealth Games
Glasgow 2026: Ghana to present 40 athletes for Commonwealth Games

The funding delay comes at a time with just a little over two months remaining before the Games. Late disbursement of funds typically affects training camps, and athlete welfare support.

READ ALSO:Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

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Despite the financial challenges, the GOC has confirmed that Ghana plans to send a 40-athlete delegation to the Games.

The team will compete across athletics, boxing, judo, weightlifting, and para-sports disciplines including para-athletics, para-powerlifting, and para-swimming.

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