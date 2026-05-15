Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

Ghana could be set for a major boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia has been left out of Belgium’s final squad, reopening speculation over a possible international switch to the Black Stars.

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The world’s most prestigious football tournament is set to be staged across three countries, with national teams intensifying preparations and finalising their squads for the global showpiece.

While several nations have already announced their final selections, Ghana is yet to confirm its 26-man squad, with anticipation growing over key inclusions ahead of the tournament.

New Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, who took over following the departure of Otto Addo, is expected to lead the process of naming Ghana’s final squad for the Mundial.

The Black Stars have also been linked with several dual-national players based abroad, including Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the team looks to strengthen its squad for a challenging group featuring England, Panama and Croatia.

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Meanwhile, Lavia’s omission from Belgium’s 26-man squad announced by coach Rudi Garcia has become one of the key talking points ahead of the tournament.

Belgium, 2018 World Cup bronze medallists, will compete in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, with experienced stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Thibaut Courtois expected to lead the team.

Despite showing improved form at club level with 21 appearances for Chelsea this season after an injury-hit spell, the 22-year-old midfielder was not included in the final selection.

Born in Belgium to a Congolese mother and a Ghanaian father, Lavia remains eligible to represent Ghana, having only made a brief senior appearance in a friendly for Belgium.

His exclusion has therefore reignited discussions about a potential switch to Ghana, who could benefit from his quality and depth in midfield ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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