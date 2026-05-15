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Ghana face France in tough U-20 Women’s World Cup draw - See full draw

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:13 - 15 May 2026
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  • Ghana in Group C with France, Korea Republic and Ecuador.

  • 24 teams drawn for U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

  • Ghana face a tough group-stage challenge.

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The draw for the 12th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ has been conducted in Lodz, Poland, setting up a series of exciting group-stage encounters across the tournament.

A total of 24 teams now know their opponents and potential paths to the knockout stages, with the final scheduled to be played on 27 September in Lodz.

Ghana has been placed in Group C alongside France, Korea Republic, and Ecuador, setting up a difficult test for the Black Princesses against established football nations.

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Group A features hosts Poland with Mexico, Argentina, and Benin, while Group B includes Brazil, England, Canada, and Tanzania.

In Group C, France, Korea Republic, Ghana, and Ecuador will battle for qualification from what is widely considered one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

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Group D brings together Japan, USA, New Zealand, and Italy, while Group E consists of defending champions Korea DPR, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Portugal.

Group F includes Spain, Nigeria, China PR, and New Caledonia, completing the six-group lineup.

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The tournament will be staged across four Polish cities—Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Lodz, and Sosnowiec—with several nations making their debut appearance, including Benin, Ecuador, New Caledonia, Portugal, Tanzania, and hosts Poland.

Defending champions Korea DPR and the United States will both be chasing a record fourth title in the competition.

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