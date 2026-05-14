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Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:23 - 14 May 2026
Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports
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  • Antoine Semenyo is nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award.

  • He scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists across Bournemouth and Manchester City.

  • His strong performances and versatility made him one of the league’s standout players.

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award following an outstanding campaign across both AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The versatile forward has enjoyed a breakout season, recording 16 goals and 4 assists in 35 Premier League appearances, making him one of the standout attacking performers in the league.

Semenyo began the season with AFC Bournemouth, where he impressed with consistent attacking performances before securing a January move to Manchester City.

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At Bournemouth, he established himself as a key attacking threat, delivering strong performances that attracted interest from top clubs.

Instant Success at Manchester City

After joining Manchester City, Semenyo quickly adapted to Pep Guardiola’s system and made an immediate impact.

In just five league appearances in February, he scored three goals and provided one assist, earning his first EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

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His ability to play across multiple attacking roles—including winger, striker, and midfielder—has made him a valuable asset for City.

Versatility and Key Strengths

Semenyo’s versatility, physical strength, and high work rate have been key highlights of his season.

He has consistently influenced games in different positions, contributing both offensively and defensively for Manchester City.

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He is shortlisted alongside top Premier League stars, including Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Morgan Gibbs-White, Erling Haaland, David Raya, Declan Rice, and Igor Thiago.

The nomination represents a major milestone in Semenyo’s career and further strengthens his status as one of Ghana’s most influential footballers on the global stage.

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