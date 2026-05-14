Scientists warn FIFA over dangerous heat risks at World Cup 2026

Belotti #19 of SL Benfica pours water on his face during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Belotti #19 of SL Benfica pours water on his face during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Scientists warn of dangerous heat risks at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA introduces cooling breaks amid player safety concerns.

Dallas, Houston and Atlanta face highest heat threat.

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Players and fans attending this summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America could face a serious threat from extreme heat conditions, according to a new report released by the international research group World Weather Attribution.

The 52-page study warns that several matches during the tournament could be played under dangerous levels of heat and humidity, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for both athletes and supporters.

Following disruptions caused by heat and storms during last year’s Club World Cup, FIFA introduced mandatory three-minute cooling breaks for matches at the 2026 tournament, which begins in Mexico City on June 11.

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Scientists Warn of Dangerous Heat Levels During Tournament

According to the report, around 26 of the tournament’s 104 matches are expected to take place when the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees, while five games could be played in conditions above 28 degrees WBGT – levels experts describe as dangerous.

WBGT is a widely used measure of heat stress that combines temperature, humidity, sunlight and wind to determine how the human body responds to heat exposure.

“Heat risk should not be judged by air temperature alone,” said WWA’s Dr Chris Mullington, a senior lecturer at Imperial College London.

“A 30-degree day in dry, breezy conditions is very different from a 30-degree day with high humidity, strong sun and little wind. High humidity reduces the evaporation of sweat, limiting the body’s primary cooling mechanism – that is why WBGT is important.

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“When it exceeds 26 degrees, player performance can suffer. Above 28 degrees, the risk of serious heat illness becomes more concerning – not only for players, but also for hundreds of thousands of fans in stadiums and outdoor fan festivals.

“Heat stroke, the most severe form of heat illness, is life-threatening, and older people with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable.”

FIFA Under Pressure to Lower Heat Safety Threshold

FIFA World Cup Trophy

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Before this summer’s tournament, FIFA only permitted referees to pause matches for water breaks when the WBGT reached 32 degrees — a level critics say is higher than the safety limits used in sports such as athletics and cycling.

Global players’ union FIFPro has repeatedly urged FIFA to reduce the threshold and postpone matches whenever WBGT levels rise above 28 degrees.

“My understanding is that the 32-degree limit is somewhat of a historical threshold,” said Mullington.

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“Other sports used to align with that level and have become more conservative in their recommendations over the years. FIFA doesn't seem to have moved on from that threshold, possibly because they haven’t had a seminal medical event for a player which has forced their hand. But I do agree that they lag behind other world sporting bodies.”

High-Risk Cities Identified for 2026 World Cup Matches

In a media briefing, WWA climate scientist Dr Friederike Otto warned that conditions above 28 degrees WBGT are “positively dangerous and not just for players but also for fans”.

Cities expected to face the highest heat risks include Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, although their stadiums feature roofs and air-conditioning systems that could help reduce risks for players.

However, the report highlighted that fans remain highly vulnerable, especially older supporters, those with existing medical conditions, and people who may become dehydrated during matches and fan festivals.

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The study also identified stadiums in Kansas City, Miami and New York/New Jersey as potentially high-risk venues because they lack roofs or advanced cooling systems.

FIFA Announces Measures to Protect Players and Fans

In response, FIFA defended its heat-management strategy, insisting it remains committed to the safety of players, officials and supporters throughout the tournament.

The organisation said fans would be allowed to bring sealed water bottles into stadiums during high-temperature matches, while additional cooling measures such as shaded areas, misting stations, cooling buses and expanded water points would also be provided.

FIFA further noted that it has increased the number of substitutes allowed during matches and will introduce climate-controlled benches for players and coaching staff at outdoor venues.

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