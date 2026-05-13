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Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 22:19 - 13 May 2026
Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list
Ghana Water Ltd announces temporary water shortages in Lapaz, Dome, Achimota, Dansoman, Gbawe and other parts of Accra West due to technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.
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  • Ghana Water Ltd has announced water supply disruptions in parts of Accra West due to technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

  • Affected areas include Lapaz, Dome, Achimota, Dansoman, Gbawe, and several surrounding communities.

  • Engineers are working to restore supply, with residents advised to store water during periods of flow.

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Residents in several parts of western Accra are expected to experience water supply interruptions following technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement issued by Ghana Water Ltd (GWL).

In a press release dated May 13, 2026, the company announced that the challenges had affected water production and distribution across parts of the capital, leading to erratic water flow and low water pressure in multiple communities.

“Management of Ghana Water Ltd wishes to inform the public that the Weija Water Treatment Plant is currently experiencing some technical challenges which have affected water production and distribution to some parts of western Accra,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th

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Residents in several parts of western Accra are expected to experience water supply interruptions following technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement issued by Ghana Water Ltd (GWL).
Residents in several parts of western Accra are expected to experience water supply interruptions following technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant, according to a statement issued by Ghana Water Ltd (GWL).

According to GWL, the areas expected to be affected include:

  1. Dansoman

  2. Mamprobi

  3. Mataheko

  4. Laterbiokorshie

  5. Korle-Bu

  6. Lapaz

  7. MacCarthy Hill

  8. Gbawe

  9. Mallam

  10. Tesano

  11. Darkuman

  12. North Kaneshie

  13. Dome

  14. Achimota

  15. Anyaa

  16. Ablekuma

  17. Surrounding communities

The company assured the public that engineers and technical teams are actively working to restore normal supply.

ALSO READ: Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members

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“Management wishes to assure the public that engineers and technical teams of Ghana Water Ltd are working assiduously to rectify the challenges and restore normal water supply as early as practicable,” the statement added.

GWL further advised residents in affected communities to store water whenever supply becomes available to help manage the temporary disruption.

“Consumers are kindly advised to store water anytime there is flow in their communities to help manage the temporal disruption,” it stated.

ALSO READ: Meet Eric Amoateng: Ghana’s first sitting MP jailed in the US for drug trafficking

The company also urged essential service providers to contact their Assembly Members or use GWL’s customer service lines for assistance during the period.

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Management of Ghana Water Ltd apologised to affected customers for the inconvenience and appealed for calm and cooperation as repair works continue.

In a press release dated May 13, 2026, the company announced that the challenges had affected water production and distribution across parts of the capital, leading to erratic water flow and low water pressure in multiple communities.
In a press release dated May 13, 2026, the company announced that the challenges had affected water production and distribution across parts of the capital, leading to erratic water flow and low water pressure in multiple communities.
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