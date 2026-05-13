Advertisement

Ghana plans to buy part of offshore oil field owned by Russian company

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:14 - 13 May 2026
The New York Times
The New York Times
Ghana is reportedly exploring plans to acquire Lukoil’s stake in a major offshore oil block as sanctions on the Russian energy company threaten operations and future investment.
Advertisement

  • Ghana is considering buying the stake owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil in a major offshore oil block following challenges linked to international sanctions.

  • According to Bloomberg, the move is aimed at protecting Ghana’s oil production and ensuring continued investment in the country’s energy sector.

  • The Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points block is considered strategically important to Ghana’s long-term oil and gas development plans.

Advertisement

Ghana is exploring plans to acquire the stake held by Russian oil giant Lukoil in one of the country’s major offshore oil blocks after international sanctions complicated the company’s operations, according to a report by Bloomberg.

READ ALSO: NDC never said COVID, Russia-Ukraine war did not affect Ghana - Murtala Muhammed

Bloomberg reported that Ghana’s government is assessing options to take over Lukoil’s interest in the Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points block, an offshore field that forms part of Ghana’s wider oil-producing basin.

Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points block
Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points block
Advertisement

Lukoil is one of Russia’s largest private oil and gas companies, involved in the exploration, production and sale of petroleum products across several countries.

The New York Times
The New York Times
Lukoil Company
Lukoil Company

The company has operated in Ghana’s offshore oil sector for years through its stake in the Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points oil block. 

READ ALSO: Top 10 largest oil-producing countries in Africa: 2026 rankings

Advertisement

Ghana decided to make the move due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia following the war in Ukraine which continues to affect Russian companies operating globally, including ones in Africa’s energy sector.

According to Bloomberg, state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is considering ways to ensure continued investment and stability in the offshore block if Lukoil is unable to maintain operations or financing because of sanctions restrictions.

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)
Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Ghana wants to prevent disruptions to oil production and future investments in the field by possibly taking over the Russian company’s share.

The Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points block is located near Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN oil fields, which are among the country’s most important petroleum assets.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghana's fuel prices to face fresh blow after Trump dismissed Iran’s response to end war

Lukoil currently owns a 38% stake in the block alongside partners including Kosmos Energy and GNPC.

The offshore area is considered strategically important because it contains significant untapped oil and gas potential that could support Ghana’s long-term energy revenues.

Bloomberg reported that discussions regarding Lukoil’s stake are still ongoing and no final agreement has yet been reached.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo
News
13.05.2026
Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo
Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list
News
13.05.2026
Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list
ECG releases power outage schedule for today, April 30 – See affected areas
News
13.05.2026
Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th
Emmanuel Eseme beats Ghana's fastest man Saminu and Amoah to win men’s 100m final
Sports
13.05.2026
Emmanuel Eseme beats Ghana's fastest man Saminu and Amoah to win men’s 100m final
The New York Times
News
13.05.2026
Ghana plans to buy part of offshore oil field owned by Russian company
Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members
News
13.05.2026
Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members