Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members

Dr Bawumia accuses Mahama’s government of attacking free speech and intimidating NPP members.

He cites the arrests of David Essandoh and Abronye DC as examples of political harassment.

Bawumia warns state officials involved that “the day of accountability will come.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Vice President and 2028 Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the government of undermining free speech and attacking members of the NPP.

In a statement released on Wednesday May 13th, Dr Bawumia made specific reference of the arrest and detention of the Agona West Constituency Organiser of the NPP, David Essandoh, and the decision to remand the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye into custody.

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

He stated:

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have observed with great concern the endless assault on the fundamental rights of officers, activists, and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) across the country by this National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government.

ALSO READ: 5 Potential NDC Presidential Candidates Who Can Beat Dr Bawumia in 2028

The statement continued:

These attacks, arrests, detentions, and unconscionable bail conditions have been a persistent feature of the NDC Government since they took office on the 7th of January, 2025.

Former Vice President and 2028 Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Former Vice President condemned the incidents as an “unholy collaboration between the Executive, State investigative agencies, and some elements within the judiciary to use intimidation and harassment to silence members of the New Patriotic Party.”

The NPP’s flagbearer further cautioned that “officers of the State who are active participants in this unholy enterprise that the day of accountability will come and the abuse of State power will be accounted for.”

He however, urged member of the NPP to stay firm and continued to hold government accountable to its promises.