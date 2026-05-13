Dick Advocaat returns as Curacao coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

Dick Advocaat returns as Curacao coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

Dick Advocaat returns as Curacao coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Dick Advocaat has returned as Curacao coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 78-year-old is set to become the oldest manager in World Cup history.

Curacao qualified for their first-ever World Cup and will face Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E.

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Veteran Dutch manager Dick Advocaat has officially returned as head coach of the Curaçao national football team, setting him on course to become the oldest manager ever to coach at a FIFA World Cup at the age of 78.

The experienced tactician stepped down three months ago to focus on caring for his daughter, who has been dealing with health challenges.

However, the Curacao Football Federation confirmed on Wednesday that Advocaat has now resumed her role following an improvement in her condition.

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Advocaat guided Curacao to a historic achievement in November by leading the Caribbean nation to its first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification.

The team secured their place at the expanded 48-team tournament after finishing top of a CONCACAF qualifying group featuring Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda.

Curaçao sealed qualification with a goalless draw against Steve McClaren’s Jamaica side, becoming the smallest nation in history to qualify for a World Cup.

Following Advocaat’s departure earlier this year, fellow Dutch coach Fred Rutten was appointed as his replacement.

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However, Curacao endured a difficult period under Rutten, suffering defeats to China and Australia in international friendlies.

Rutten resigned from the role on Monday, with the Curacao Football Federation stating that the decision was made to maintain stability and healthy professional relationships within the team setup.

The Curaçao federation president, Gilbert Martina, later confirmed Advocaat’s return during a press conference, highlighting the strong support he enjoys among the players.

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Curacao will face the Scotland national football team in a warm-up match at Hampden Park on May 30 before heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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