Pulse All Star Games 2026 promises star power, action-packed competition and unforgettable fun on May 29

Pulse All Star Games 2026 promises star power, action-packed competition and unforgettable fun on May 29

Pulse All Star Games 2026 promises star power, action-packed competition and unforgettable fun on May 29

Pulse All Star Games 2026 returns on May 29 at Wembley Plus Astroturf in East Legon with top Ghanaian influencers, thrilling games, live performances, and a focus on mental health awareness.

Pulse All Star Games 2026 returns on May 29 bigger and better.

Top influencers including Lisa Quama, Blay, Bension and Fynnba to lead teams.

Event combines sports, entertainment and mental health awareness.

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After delivering one of the most exciting influencer events of last year, the highly anticipated Pulse All Star Games 2026 is officially making a comeback, bigger, louder, and more entertaining.

Ghana’s leading innovative new media company, Pulse Ghana, is gearing up to thrill fans with another action-packed edition of the celebrity and influencer sporting event, bringing together some of the country’s biggest digital stars for a full day of competition, entertainment, and community impact.

Scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Wembley plus Astroturf in East Legon, this year’s event promises a vibrant mix of sports, live entertainment, fan engagement, and mental health advocacy.

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The Pulse All Star Games is a high-energy influencer sports festival focused on promoting Mental Health Awareness while creating a fun and memorable experience for young people and fans across Ghana.

Under the theme “More Good Days Together,” this year’s edition aims to spotlight the importance of connection, positivity, and shared experiences in improving emotional and mental wellbeing.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the initiative encourages people to focus not only on struggles, but also on creating moments of joy, support, balance, and togetherness.

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Fans can expect intense competition as four star-studded influencer teams led by Lisa Quama, Blay, Fynnba, and Benson battle it out across 10 exciting games from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

ALSO READ: EnduranceGrand leads Team Black to victory at the Pulse All Star Games to promote Mental Health Awareness

The games lineup includes football, sack race, baton racing, shot, lime and spoon race, and several other entertaining challenges designed to keep both participants and fans engaged throughout the day.

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Beyond the sporting action, attendees will also enjoy interactive mini-games, live performances, exciting brand activations, and other surprise experiences aimed at creating the ultimate holiday atmosphere.