Full list: Wontumi names Adwoa Safo, Stephen Amoah as campaign team members for national chairmanship bid

Chairman Wontumi has unveiled a star-studded campaign team for his NPP National Chairman bid, featuring Adwoa Safo, Dr Stephen Amoah, George Mireku Duker and other top party figures.

Chairman Wontumi unveils campaign team for NPP National Chairman race.

Adwoa Safo, Dr Stephen Amoah and George Mireku Duker named in team.

Wontumi says campaign will focus on unity, grassroots mobilisation and Election 2028 victory.

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Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has officially unveiled his campaign team ahead of the party’s upcoming National Chairman contest.

The businessman and politician, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, announced the team following what he described as extensive nationwide consultations that have positioned him strongly among contenders for the top party position.

According to a statement issued by his camp on May 13th, the newly constituted team combines experienced political figures with emerging leaders within the party, reflecting what it described as the “breadth of confidence, support, and goodwill” he continues to enjoy across the various structures of the NPP.

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Leading the campaign as Campaign Chairman is former Sunyani East MP and former Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.

Former New Edubiase MP and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, George Boahen Oduro, will serve as Campaign Manager.

The campaign team also includes several prominent personalities within the party, including former Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker; Nhyiaeso MP and former Deputy Finance Minister, Stephen Amoah; and former Dome-Kwabenya MP and former Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP and former Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo

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Others named on the team are former Trobu MP, Moses Anim; former Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan; former Ablekuma North MP and former Deputy Ambassador to China, Akua Afriyie; as well as former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah.

Chairman Wontumi expressed confidence in the competence and collective experience of the team to lead what he described as a disciplined and issue-driven campaign.

The statement noted that he views the composition of the team as “a clear reflection of unity, inclusiveness, and growing grassroots confidence in his vision for the future of the Party.”

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi

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He further reiterated his commitment to a campaign focused on party unity, organisational strengthening, and grassroots mobilisation as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general elections.

According to the statement, the broader objective of the campaign is the “repositioning the New Patriotic Party for victory in the 2028 general elections.”

Below is the full list of members of the campaign team:

Chairman Wontumi Outdoors Campaign Team for NPP National Chairmanship Bid