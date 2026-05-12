3 Ghanaian businesses ranked among Africa’s 50 fastest-growing companies in 2026

Three Ghanaian companies, Regulus, Hubtel, and Interplast, have secured spots among Africa’s 50 fastest-growing companies in 2026 according to the Financial Times, underscoring Ghana’s rising influence in fintech, manufacturing, and business innovation.

Three (3) Ghanaian companies, Regulus, Hubtel, and Interplast, made the Financial Times’ list of Africa’s 50 fastest-growing companies in 2026.

Regulus ranked highest at #3 after recording a massive 2,316% growth over three years.

The rankings highlight Ghana’s growing strength in fintech, digital payments, and manufacturing.

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Three (3) Ghanaian companies have earned places among Africa’s fastest-growing businesses in 2026, according to the fifth edition of the Financial Times’ annual ranking of the continent’s high-growth companies.

The Ghanaian firms featured on the prestigious list are Regulus, Hubtel, and Interplast, highlighting the country’s growing presence in fintech, manufacturing, and digital innovation.

Across the continent, the 2026 rankings marked several notable shifts. An Egyptian company topped the list for the first time, while Kenya overtook Nigeria to claim second place behind South Africa in the number of companies represented.

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The rankings also reflected a broader mix of industries, with established businesses joining the usual wave of fintech firms and start-ups.

South Africa, however, maintained its dominance, producing 51 of the 130 fastest-growing companies ranked this year.

Kenya followed with 17 companies, Nigeria with 16, Mauritius with 12, and Tunisia, which made its first appearance in the top five, with six companies.

Victoria Island, Lagos [Reddit]

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Regulus emerges as Ghana’s standout performer

Among the Ghanaian companies, Regulus ranked highest at number three on the continental list.

Founded in 2019, the company recorded an extraordinary 2,316% absolute growth rate over a three-year period, growing from $230,000 in revenue in 2021 to $2.34 million in 2024.

Its approximately 189% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) means the business nearly tripled in size each year.

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Although the company’s rapid rise was partly influenced by its relatively small starting base, the figures still reflect exceptional growth momentum within a short period.

Hubtel posts strong growth at scale

Hubtel, ranked 48th, emerged as the most operationally established Ghanaian company on the list.

Hubtel, ranked 48th, emerged as the most operationally established Ghanaian company on the list.

The fintech company closed 2024 with $63.68 million in revenue, nearly four times higher than its 2021 revenue of $17.91 million. Its 52.63% CAGR is particularly impressive given the company’s already significant scale.

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Founded in 2005, Hubtel has grown into one of Ghana’s leading digital payments and e-commerce platforms, becoming a key player in the country’s expanding fintech ecosystem.

Interplast proves traditional industries can still grow rapidly

Interplast, ranked 49th, demonstrated that traditional manufacturing businesses can still compete strongly in Africa’s modern growth economy.

Founded in 1971, Interplast is the oldest Ghanaian company on the list and also the highest by revenue, generating $78.98 million in 2024.

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The company recorded a 230% absolute growth rate and an annual growth rate of nearly 49%.

Its performance stands out because sustained growth at that scale and age often reflects strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and long-term market strength rather than temporary momentum.

Rank Company Name Brand Location Sector Absolute Growth Rate (%) 3 Regulus Investment and Financial Services Ltd Regulus Ghana Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 2,315.87 48 Hubtel Ltd Hubtel Ghana Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance 255.56 49 Interplast Ltd Interplast Ghana Manufacturing 230.38

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Ghana’s growing business influence

Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa

Two (2) of the three (3) Ghanaian firms on the list operate within fintech and financial services, reinforcing the rapid expansion of Ghana’s digital payments and financial technology sector.

At the same time, Interplast’s inclusion highlights the continued relevance of manufacturing and industrial businesses within Ghana’s economic growth story.

The rankings also suggest that Ghana continues to outperform expectations regionally despite its smaller economy compared to some larger African markets.

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The 2021 to 2024 period, which formed the basis of the rankings, coincided with the post-pandemic recovery era, a time when digital services, local manufacturing, and supply chain localisation gained significant momentum across Africa.

Below is the ranking of the top ten (10) fastest-growing businesses in Africa in 2026.