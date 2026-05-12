Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings

Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings

Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings

Discover the top 10 richest investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2026, including Daniel Ofori, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and other major shareholders benefiting from the GSE’s historic market rally.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged in 2026, extending its 2025 momentum as Africa’s best-performing market,.

The ranking of the top ten richest investors is led by Daniel Ofori with a $64.95 million portfolio.

The list highlights concentrated investments in key listed stocks, showing how Ghana’s equity rally has significantly boosted wealth for long-term, value-driven investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) entered 2026 with extraordinary momentum after emerging as Africa’s best-performing equity market in 2025 with a 79.43% annual return.

Rather than slowing down, the rally intensified, with the GSE Composite Index surging nearly 49% in the first quarter alone and crossing the historic 15,000-point mark for the first time ever.

The remarkable market performance has significantly boosted the fortunes of several high-profile investors, particularly those with major holdings in banking, telecommunications, and mining stocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of the top ten (10) richest investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2026, based on the estimated market value of their publicly disclosed shareholdings.

The rankings is compiled by Billionaires.Africa using early February 2026 closing prices and converted into U.S. dollars at the interbank exchange rate, exclude private businesses, real estate, offshore investments, and unlisted assets.

1. Daniel Ofori

Ofori is the founder of Advance Ventures Limited and Dano Engineering, while also serving as Chairman and CEO of White Chapel Holdings. Image credit: sic-gh.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portfolio value: $64.95 million

Holdings: GCB Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, CAL Bank, SIC Insurance

A veteran of Ghana’s financial markets with more than three decades of investing experience, Ofori has built the largest disclosed individual equity portfolio on the GSE through a disciplined value-investing strategy.

His most valuable position remains his 7.5% stake in GCB, where he holds nearly 20 million shares.

ALSO READ: 10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank

Following the bank’s return to dividend payments in 2026, Ofori reportedly earned close to GH₵20 million in dividend income from that holding alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also remains one of the largest individual shareholders in Societe Generale Ghana, where the sharp rally in banking stocks significantly boosted the value of his portfolio.

Beyond investing, Ofori is the founder of Advance Ventures Limited and Dano Engineering, while also serving as Chairman and CEO of White Chapel Holdings.

2. Malik Mohammad Easah

A resident of Ghana, Mr. Easah was a founding Director of Cardinal Resources Limited responsible for acquisition of all tenements. Image credit: staging.gobospace.com

Malik Mohammad Easah’s fortune on the GSE is heavily concentrated in Asante Gold Corporation, where he holds a 2.089% stake.

The strong performance of gold prices globally, combined with renewed investor confidence in Ghana’s mining sector, significantly increased the value of his investment during the 2026 market rally.

His concentrated strategy has made him one of the most prominent individual shareholders in Ghana’s gold mining space.

ALSO READ: 10 food combinations you should never eat for better health

3. Patrick Kingsley Nyinah

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portfolio value: $3.36 million

Holdings: Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)

Patrick Kingsley Nyinah’s investment strength lies in the downstream petroleum sector through his significant stake in GOIL.

GOIL remains one of Ghana’s most recognised listed companies, with operations spanning fuel retail, distribution, and energy services nationwide.

Nyinah’s long-term position has benefited from the company’s stable market presence and strategic role in Ghana’s energy industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Ebenezer Twum Asante

Ebenezer Twum Asante is one of Ghana’s most respected telecom executives and the first Ghanaian to lead MTN Ghana.

Portfolio value: $3.06 million

Holdings: MTN Ghana

Ebenezer Twum Asante is one of Ghana’s most respected telecom executives and the first Ghanaian to lead MTN Ghana.

ALSO READ: Top 10 best universities for teacher education in Ghana

Advertisement

Advertisement

His stake in the telecom giant has become increasingly valuable as MTN Ghana continues to dominate trading activity on the GSE.

The company accounted for nearly 90% of traded value on the exchange in early 2026. Twum Asante also serves on the boards of multiple financial and telecom institutions across Africa.

5. Roger Norwich

Roger Norwich is another major investor in Asante Gold Corporation, with his wealth tied closely to the performance of the mining sector. Image credit: staging.gobospace.com

Portfolio value: $2.90 million

Holdings: Asante Gold Corporation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roger Norwich is another major investor in Asante Gold Corporation, with his wealth tied closely to the performance of the mining sector.

ALSO READ: Top 10 agricultural producing countries in the world

The continued rise in global gold prices and renewed investor appetite for commodity-linked equities contributed significantly to the growth of his portfolio in 2026.

6. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Joseph Siaw Agyepong is widely known as the founder and executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana Limited. Image credit: jsagyepong.org

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portfolio value: $2.43 million

Holdings: Access Bank Ghana

Joseph Siaw Agyepong is widely known as the founder and executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

ALSO READ: 10 cleanest beaches in Ghana

His listed market exposure comes primarily through his stake in Access Bank Ghana.

Agyepong’s investment strategy reflects broader investor confidence in Ghana’s banking sector following years of reforms, recapitalisation, and balance sheet restructuring.

7. Felix Addo

Felix Addo is among the insider shareholders connected to MTN Ghana’s strong market performance. Image credit: mtn.com.gh

Portfolio value: $2.39 million

Holdings: MTN Ghana

Felix Addo is among the insider shareholders connected to MTN Ghana’s strong market performance.

His holding of more than 6.2 million shares has benefited significantly from the telecom company’s sharp share price appreciation in 2026, despite periodic market corrections.

ALSO READ: 10 most beautiful streets in the world

8. Afedo Moses Kwasi

Portfolio value: $1.72 million

Holdings: Benso Oil Palm Plantation

Afedo Moses Kwasi’s investment is concentrated in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), one of Ghana’s oldest listed agribusiness companies.

The company’s long-standing operations in oil palm cultivation and processing have made it attractive to patient, long-term investors seeking exposure to Ghana’s agricultural sector.

ALSO READ: Top 10 most expensive high schools in Ghana and their fees

9. Gideon Amenuvor

Portfolio value: $1.68 million

Holdings: Societe Generale Ghana

Gideon Amenuvor is another veteran investor whose market wealth is tied heavily to Societe Generale Ghana.

The banking sector’s dramatic recovery in 2026 significantly boosted the value of his holdings as investors returned strongly to financial stocks following improved earnings and renewed confidence in the sector.

ALSO READ: 10 most secure prisons in the world where escape is nearly impossible

10. Frank Adu

Frank Adu, often known as Frank B. Adu Jnr., is one of Ghana’s most respected banking executives and the former managing director and CEO of CAL Bank.

Portfolio value: $1.25 million

Holdings: CAL Bank

Frank Adu, often known as Frank B. Adu Jnr., is one of Ghana’s most respected banking executives and the former managing director and CEO of CAL Bank.

During his nearly two-decade leadership of CAL Bank, he helped transform the institution into one of Ghana’s most recognised universal banks.

ALSO READ: 10 countries where Africans can retire comfortably without financial worries

His continued stake in the bank reflects long-term confidence in the institution he spent decades building.

Key Takeaways

Banking stocks dominate the portfolios of Ghana’s richest stock market investors, underlining renewed confidence in the financial sector after years of restructuring and economic adjustments.

The explosive performance of the GSE in 2026 has rewarded long-term investors who maintained positions in fundamentally strong companies across banking, telecoms, mining, and agribusiness.

ALSO READ: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment