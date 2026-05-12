Top 10 richest investors on the Ghana stock market in 2026: GSE rankings
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged in 2026, extending its 2025 momentum as Africa’s best-performing market,.
The ranking of the top ten richest investors is led by Daniel Ofori with a $64.95 million portfolio.
The list highlights concentrated investments in key listed stocks, showing how Ghana’s equity rally has significantly boosted wealth for long-term, value-driven investors.
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) entered 2026 with extraordinary momentum after emerging as Africa’s best-performing equity market in 2025 with a 79.43% annual return.
Rather than slowing down, the rally intensified, with the GSE Composite Index surging nearly 49% in the first quarter alone and crossing the historic 15,000-point mark for the first time ever.
The remarkable market performance has significantly boosted the fortunes of several high-profile investors, particularly those with major holdings in banking, telecommunications, and mining stocks.
Below is a breakdown of the top ten (10) richest investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2026, based on the estimated market value of their publicly disclosed shareholdings.
The rankings is compiled by Billionaires.Africa using early February 2026 closing prices and converted into U.S. dollars at the interbank exchange rate, exclude private businesses, real estate, offshore investments, and unlisted assets.
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1. Daniel Ofori
Portfolio value: $64.95 million
Holdings: GCB Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, CAL Bank, SIC Insurance
A veteran of Ghana’s financial markets with more than three decades of investing experience, Ofori has built the largest disclosed individual equity portfolio on the GSE through a disciplined value-investing strategy.
His most valuable position remains his 7.5% stake in GCB, where he holds nearly 20 million shares.
Following the bank’s return to dividend payments in 2026, Ofori reportedly earned close to GH₵20 million in dividend income from that holding alone.
He also remains one of the largest individual shareholders in Societe Generale Ghana, where the sharp rally in banking stocks significantly boosted the value of his portfolio.
Beyond investing, Ofori is the founder of Advance Ventures Limited and Dano Engineering, while also serving as Chairman and CEO of White Chapel Holdings.
2. Malik Mohammad Easah
Malik Mohammad Easah’s fortune on the GSE is heavily concentrated in Asante Gold Corporation, where he holds a 2.089% stake.
The strong performance of gold prices globally, combined with renewed investor confidence in Ghana’s mining sector, significantly increased the value of his investment during the 2026 market rally.
His concentrated strategy has made him one of the most prominent individual shareholders in Ghana’s gold mining space.
3. Patrick Kingsley Nyinah
Portfolio value: $3.36 million
Holdings: Ghana Oil Company (GOIL)
Patrick Kingsley Nyinah’s investment strength lies in the downstream petroleum sector through his significant stake in GOIL.
GOIL remains one of Ghana’s most recognised listed companies, with operations spanning fuel retail, distribution, and energy services nationwide.
Nyinah’s long-term position has benefited from the company’s stable market presence and strategic role in Ghana’s energy industry.
4. Ebenezer Twum Asante
Portfolio value: $3.06 million
Holdings: MTN Ghana
Ebenezer Twum Asante is one of Ghana’s most respected telecom executives and the first Ghanaian to lead MTN Ghana.
His stake in the telecom giant has become increasingly valuable as MTN Ghana continues to dominate trading activity on the GSE.
The company accounted for nearly 90% of traded value on the exchange in early 2026. Twum Asante also serves on the boards of multiple financial and telecom institutions across Africa.
5. Roger Norwich
Portfolio value: $2.90 million
Holdings: Asante Gold Corporation
Roger Norwich is another major investor in Asante Gold Corporation, with his wealth tied closely to the performance of the mining sector.
The continued rise in global gold prices and renewed investor appetite for commodity-linked equities contributed significantly to the growth of his portfolio in 2026.
6. Joseph Siaw Agyepong
Portfolio value: $2.43 million
Holdings: Access Bank Ghana
Joseph Siaw Agyepong is widely known as the founder and executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.
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His listed market exposure comes primarily through his stake in Access Bank Ghana.
Agyepong’s investment strategy reflects broader investor confidence in Ghana’s banking sector following years of reforms, recapitalisation, and balance sheet restructuring.
7. Felix Addo
Portfolio value: $2.39 million
Holdings: MTN Ghana
Felix Addo is among the insider shareholders connected to MTN Ghana’s strong market performance.
His holding of more than 6.2 million shares has benefited significantly from the telecom company’s sharp share price appreciation in 2026, despite periodic market corrections.
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8. Afedo Moses Kwasi
Portfolio value: $1.72 million
Holdings: Benso Oil Palm Plantation
Afedo Moses Kwasi’s investment is concentrated in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), one of Ghana’s oldest listed agribusiness companies.
The company’s long-standing operations in oil palm cultivation and processing have made it attractive to patient, long-term investors seeking exposure to Ghana’s agricultural sector.
9. Gideon Amenuvor
Portfolio value: $1.68 million
Holdings: Societe Generale Ghana
Gideon Amenuvor is another veteran investor whose market wealth is tied heavily to Societe Generale Ghana.
The banking sector’s dramatic recovery in 2026 significantly boosted the value of his holdings as investors returned strongly to financial stocks following improved earnings and renewed confidence in the sector.
10. Frank Adu
Portfolio value: $1.25 million
Holdings: CAL Bank
Frank Adu, often known as Frank B. Adu Jnr., is one of Ghana’s most respected banking executives and the former managing director and CEO of CAL Bank.
During his nearly two-decade leadership of CAL Bank, he helped transform the institution into one of Ghana’s most recognised universal banks.
His continued stake in the bank reflects long-term confidence in the institution he spent decades building.
Key Takeaways
Banking stocks dominate the portfolios of Ghana’s richest stock market investors, underlining renewed confidence in the financial sector after years of restructuring and economic adjustments.
The explosive performance of the GSE in 2026 has rewarded long-term investors who maintained positions in fundamentally strong companies across banking, telecoms, mining, and agribusiness.
However, the rankings also highlight the risks of concentrated investing, as several investors derive most of their listed wealth from a single stock.
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