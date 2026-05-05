Top 10 best universities for teacher education in Ghana
When it comes to building a strong education system, the quality of teachers plays a central role. For many parents and students in Ghana, choosing the right university for Education studies is not just about earning a degree, but about preparing for a career that shapes future generations.
Education is also a key part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), which focuses on improving access to inclusive and equitable learning worldwide. In Ghana, several universities are contributing to this goal through strong teacher training and education programmes.
Based on the latest EduRank data, these institutions stand out for their academic performance, research output, and contribution to teacher education in the country. Here are the top 10 universities in Ghana for Education majors and teacher training.
1. University of Cape Coast (UCC)
University of Cape Coast is located in Cape Coast, Cental Region and it is widely regarded as one of the strongest institutions for education in Ghana, especially in teacher training and educational research.
It ranks highest due to its strong focus on teacher education, extensive research output in pedagogy, and long-standing reputation for producing qualified teachers for all levels of education.
UCC is particularly known for:
Structured teacher training programmes
Strong education research output
Close links with Ghana Education Service
It is consistently ranked among the best in Africa for Education studies.
2. University of Ghana
University of Ghana in Legon is the country’s top-ranked university overall and offers strong education-related programmes, particularly in curriculum studies and educational leadership.
The University of Ghana in Legon combines prestige with strong academic research in education and related fields. Although not exclusively a teacher training university, UG plays a major role in:
Educational policy research
Curriculum development
Training of education administrators and specialists
It is Ghana’s top-ranked university overall and has a strong global research reputation
3. University of Education, Winneba (UEW)
University of Education, Winneba is Ghana’s specialist teacher training university, dedicated entirely to preparing educators across different levels of education.
It stands out because:
It is dedicated entirely to education and teacher preparation
Offers extensive teaching practice placements
Produces a large number of professional teachers annually
UEW is considered one of the most practical institutions for teacher development in Ghana.
4. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi combines education with science and technical training, producing teachers in STEM-related fields.
Its strength lies in:
STEM education programmes
Training teachers for science, engineering, and technology fields
Strong research and innovation culture
5. University for Development Studies
University for Development Studies in Tamale offers education programmes focused on rural development and community-based teaching approaches.
6. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)
University of Professional Studies, Accra provides education-related programmes with a focus on professional and administrative training in education.
7. Presbyterian University, Ghana
This private institution provides teacher education with a strong moral and values-based approach.
It is known for:
Discipline-focused training
Faith-based education principles
Smaller class sizes for personalised learning
8. Kumasi Technical University
Kumasi Technical University trains educators in technical and vocational education, supporting skills-based learning. (TVET)
It helps produce:
Technical teachers
Vocational instructors
Skills-based education professionals
9. Catholic University of Ghana
This institution blends education training with ethical and faith-based instruction. It is valued for:
Moral and character formation
Structured academic training
Teacher education with discipline focus
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10. University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)
UHAS contributes through specialised education in health fields. It focuses on:
Health education training
Public health teaching professionals
Medical and allied health instruction
Why These Universities Rank as the Best
Across all institutions, EduRank bases its ranking on:
Research output in education
Academic citations and influence
Teaching and training capacity
Alumni and institutional impact
Universities like UCC and UEW lead because they combine strong academic research with practical teacher training systems, while institutions like UG and KNUST contribute through specialised education fields such as policy and STEM teaching.
Conclusion
Ghana’s top education universities are not just ranked by reputation—they are measured by their contribution to teacher training, academic research, and national development. Institutions such as the University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana, and UEW continue to dominate due to their strong academic systems and practical training approaches.
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