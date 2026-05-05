Mbappe camp responds to criticism over Italy trip during injury recovery
Kylian Mbappe has responded to growing criticism surrounding his recent trip to Italy during his injury recovery period at Real Madrid, insisting that the backlash has been exaggerated and misinterpreted.
The French forward came under scrutiny after reports emerged that he travelled to Italy with his partner Ester Expósito last week, at a time when his teammates were preparing for a La Liga fixture against RCD Espanyol.
Mbappé Camp Defends Recovery Process
In response to the criticism from fans and sections of the Spanish media, Mbappé’s camp has moved to clarify the situation, stating that his recovery process is being strictly managed and supervised by the club.
“Part of the criticisms are based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club,” the statement read, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.
The statement further stressed that the forward remains fully committed to Real Madrid and continues to work diligently for the team.
“This is not corresponding to the reality of the commitment and the work that Kylian does daily for the good of the team,” it further added.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Kylian Mbappe’s camp reacts with a statement to AFP on recent criticism.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2026
“Part of the criticisms are based on an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club”.
“This is NOT corresponding to the reality of the… pic.twitter.com/HDIaLrJYUI
Ongoing Pressure at Real Madrid
The situation comes amid a tense period at Real Madrid following their exit from the UEFA Champions League, which has intensified scrutiny on senior players and squad dynamics.
Reports from Spain suggest that internal frustration has been building within the dressing room, although the club has not officially commented on any unrest.
Focus Shifts to Season Run-In
Despite the off-field noise, Real Madrid are now focused on regrouping ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, including the highly anticipated El Clásico against FC Barcelona.
The club is expected to prioritise stability and unity as they look to finish the season strongly in both domestic and European competitions.
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