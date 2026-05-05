Men earning GH¢3,000 salary and wash their clothes by hand do not qualify to be in a relationship - Pastor

Ghanaian pastor Johnson Adu-Boahen says men earning GH¢3,000 or less should avoid relationships, sparking debate on money, dating, and financial stability in Ghana.

Johnson Adu-Boahen says men earning GH¢3,000 or less should not be in relationships due to financial pressure.

He argues that relationships require financial stability, citing wealthy figures like Osei Kwame Despite as examples.

His remarks have triggered mixed reactions, with many debating whether income should determine one’s ability to date.

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The General Overseer of Christ Revival Baptist Church, Johnson Adu-Boahen, has sparked debate after suggesting that men earning GH¢3,000 or less per month should reconsider being in romantic relationships.

Addressing his congregation, the preacher questioned how young men on modest incomes expect to achieve financial success while maintaining relationships, arguing that such commitments come with added responsibilities.

“How do you expect to succeed on a monthly income of GH¢3,000 and still be in a relationship? Some things are reserved for wealthy men,” he stated. “You see people like Osei Kwame Despite, Kweku Oteng and Ibrahim Mahama pursuing relationships, and you want to do the same, have you considered your own situation?”

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He went on to describe the financial pressures faced by low-income earners, highlighting everyday struggles such as paying rent and managing basic household needs. He added;

When rent is due, the pressure mounts. You are washing your clothes by hand and still want to be in a relationship

The comments have drawn mixed reactions, with some agreeing that financial stability should precede romantic commitments, while others argue that relationships are not solely dependent on income levels.

This is not the first time the preacher has spoken out on economic issues. Earlier in 2025, he criticised employers who pay what he described as extremely low wages, calling the practice unfair and harmful to workers.

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“One of the worst things is to employ people and refuse to pay them properly. Those who pay less than GH¢1,000 are equally at fault,” he said, expressing concern about the impact such wages have on livelihoods.

His latest remarks have reignited conversations about income, lifestyle choices, and the realities of young people navigating relationships in challenging economic conditions.