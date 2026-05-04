Lisabeth Tuffour celebrates her graduation from Andrews University, continuing her family’s legacy of education and learning.

Lisabeth Tuffour celebrates her graduation from Andrews University, continuing her family’s legacy of education and learning.

Daughter of viral Ghanaian TikTok English-Twi tutor known for the ‘QUOMODOCUNQUIZE’ phrase graduates from Andrews University in the USA

Lisabeth Tuffour, daughter of popular TikTok educator Mr Tuffour (TuffWords), has graduated with a Computer Science degree from Andrews University, marking a proud academic milestone.

Lisabeth Tuffour, daughter of Mr Tuffour, has graduated from Andrews University with a degree in Computer Science.

Her father is widely known on TikTok for simplifying English into Twi through engaging educational content.

Her achievement highlights a strong family commitment to education, blending digital learning influence with academic success.

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Lisabeth Tuffour, the daughter of popular Ghanaian educator Mr Tuffour, has successfully graduated from Andrews University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Her achievement marks a proud milestone for the family, particularly for her father, who has gained widespread recognition on social media for simplifying English words into their Twi equivalents through engaging and educational content.

Known online as TuffWords, Mr Tuffour has built a strong following on TikTok, where he delivers interactive lessons centred on the Akan Twi language. His content focuses on breaking down complex English vocabulary into clear Twi translations, making language learning both accessible and culturally relevant.

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His teaching style combines practical examples with everyday expressions, helping audiences better understand both languages. He also explains Twi phrases and idioms, offering context and meaning to enhance comprehension.

In addition, his lessons often explore vocabulary related to daily life, including body parts and common conversational phrases. His interactive approach,frequently responding to audience requests and questions, has contributed to his growing popularity online.

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Lisabeth’s academic success adds to the inspiring story of a family deeply rooted in education, blending traditional language preservation with modern academic excellence.

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