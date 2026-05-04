ECG to begin 4-day transformer upgrade in Kumasi, shares power outage timetable

ECG begins transformer upgrade at Kumasi Ridge Substation to improve power supply, with planned outages expected as part of efforts to boost capacity and reliability.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a major transformer upgrade at the Kumasi Ridge Substation, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity supply and reduce outages in the Ashanti Region.

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The project, which forms part of the government’s ongoing Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, will see an existing transformer upgraded to a higher-capacity unit to meet growing demand in the area.

READ ALSO: Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

In a statement, ECG said:

This initiative forms part of ECG's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve service delivery.

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The works, scheduled to run from Wednesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 9, 2026, will involve upgrading a 20/26MVA transformer to a more robust 30/39MVA unit at the Kumasi Ridge Substation.

ECG indicated that the exercise will require phased power interruptions within the Kumasi Ridge enclave to ensure safety during the installation process.

To ensure the safe execution of the works, there will be phased and scheduled power interruptions within the Kumasi Ridge catchment area.

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According to the company, each affected area is expected to experience outages lasting about 6 hours, depending on the work schedule.

The upgrade is aimed at addressing persistent pressure on the network caused by increasing electricity demand in Kumasi and surrounding communities.

ECG says the intervention will increase power supply capacity, reduce system overloads and equipment failures, minimise the frequency and duration of outages, improve voltage stability and overall reliability.

The Kumasi project follows similar upgrades completed at substations in Adenta, Nmai Dzorm, Lashibi and Teshie-Nungua, reflecting a broader push to modernise infrastructure nationwide.

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