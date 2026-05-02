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Power cuts to hit parts of Accra and Tema on May 2 and May 3 - See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:06 - 02 May 2026
ECG
ECG
ECG announces emergency maintenance as transformer faults and a burnt pole cause power outages in parts of Accra and Tema, with restoration efforts underway.
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  • Electricity Company of Ghana has announced emergency maintenance works causing temporary power outages in parts of Accra and Tema.

  • The outages are due to a faulty transformer in Accra West and a burnt pole at Brotherhood in Tema New Town.

  • ECG says engineers are working to fix the faults and restore electricity as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have disrupted power supply in parts of Accra and Tema.

In separate notices, ECG said the outages are linked to a faulty transformer in Accra West and a burnt utility pole at Brotherhood in Tema New Town, both of which have affected electricity supply to several communities.

READ ALSO: ECG releases power outage schedule for today, April 30 – See affected areas

“ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage,” the company stated.
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According to ECG, the outage in parts of Accra is due to a transformer fault serving affected communities, while the situation in Tema stems from infrastructure damage.

“The outage being experienced is as a result of a fault on the transformer that serves your community,” it explained.

In Tema, ECG attributed the disruption to a damaged pole:

“The outage being experienced is as a result of a burnt pole at Brotherhood, Tema New Town,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: ECG rejects power theft claims, blames faulty wiring as it assures dumsor will be over after upgrades

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The power distributor says its engineers are working to fix the faults and restore supply as quickly as possible. The maintenance, it noted, is part of ongoing efforts to improve reliability and service delivery.

READ ALSO: Pythons discovered in ECG substation as engineers risk lives to restore power in Ahodwo (Video)

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The latest disruptions come amid ongoing concerns about intermittent power supply, often referred to as “dumsor,” in parts of Ghana.

There have been challenges such as aging infrastructure, transformer faults, and occasional fire outbreaks at substations as contributing factors.

ECG and the Ghana Grid Company Limited, have in recent months this year, undertaken upgrades and emergency interventions to stabilise the national grid and reduce outages.

ECG has urged customers to remain patient as repair works continue, assuring that power will be restored once the issues are resolved.

The company says further updates will be provided as maintenance progresses and affected areas are gradually reconnected to the grid.

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