AFCON 2027 to kick off June 19, 2027, qualifying draw set for May 19, 2026
Confederation of African Football has confirmed that AFCON 2027 will kick off on June 19, 2027, with the final set for July 18, 2027.
The qualifying draw will take place on May 19, 2026, with matches running from September 2025 to March 2027.
The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the first three-nation hosting in AFCON history.
The Confederation of African Football has officially announced that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off on June 19, 2027, with the final scheduled for July 18, 2027, as East Africa prepares to host the continent’s biggest football event.
According to the Confederation of African Football, the tournament, branded AFCON Pamoja 2027, will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, marking the first time 3 countries will co-host the competition.
CAF also outlined the qualification schedule, with matches set to begin in September 2025 and run through March 2027, determining the 24 teams that will compete at the finals.
The Qualifiers will be played across the three FIFA International Windows as follows:
Matchdays 1 and 2: 21 September to 6 October 2026
Matchdays 3 and 4: 9 to 17 November 2026
Matchdays 5 and 6: 22 to 30 March 2027
The 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Final Tournament.
The governing body noted that the timeline is designed to give participating nations adequate preparation while ensuring a smooth transition into the tournament phase.
The 2027 edition represents a significant milestone for African football, as the East African region prepares to host AFCON for the first time in decades.
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CAF says the joint hosting model is aimed at boosting regional cooperation and accelerating infrastructure development.
The three host nations have already begun upgrading stadiums, transport systems, and training facilities to meet international standards.
AFCON will maintain its 24-team format, which has been in place since 2019, continuing to provide a bigger representation across the continent.
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