Mr Eazi reveals father’s sacrifice for his education in Ghana, recalls emotional childhood moment

Nigerian Afrobeats star Mr Eazi has shared how his father financially sacrificed to fund his education in Ghana. He revealed a childhood moment where his school fees and his father’s salary were openly compared, highlighting the depth of parental commitment to his success.

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Mr Eazi has shared a deeply personal story about the financial sacrifices his father made to support him and his sister's education in Ghana.

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In a resurfaced interview that is currently trending on social media, the “Leg Over” hitmaker described a moment from his teenage years when his father openly broke down the cost of his education compared to his monthly income.

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According to him, the conversation took place when he was about 15 years old. His father reportedly called him into his room, showed him his salary, and then explained how much was being spent on school fees.

“I remember going to school for the first time, and dad showed me how much salary [he was] paid, and then he showed me my school fees. I was like 15 going on 16. He said ‘your school fees is seven thousand dollars per year, my salary is ten thousand dollars,’” he recounted.

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Mr Eazi explained that his father’s income at the time was around $10,000 a month, yet the cost of educating him and his sister still represented a significant financial burden.

He said the moment left a lasting impression on him and helped him better appreciate the level of sacrifice his parents made to secure their future.

Born Oluwatosin Ajibade, Mr Eazi later moved to Ghana, where he studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. It was during his time there that he began developing his music career, which eventually propelled him into international recognition.