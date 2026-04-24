Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade

Electricity Company of Ghana will carry out a transformer upgrade at the Teshie-Nungua Substation from April 27–30, 2026, leading to scheduled power outages as part of efforts to improve electricity reliability in the area.

Electricity Company of Ghana will upgrade the Teshie-Nungua Primary Substation transformer from 20/26MVA to 30/39MVA starting April 27–30, 2026.

The upgrade will cause scheduled, rotational power outages in Teshie and Nungua areas, lasting about 5–6 hours per group.

The project is aimed at improving capacity, reducing outages, and stabilising voltage in the area.

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Residents of Teshie and Nungua are set to experience planned and rotational power interruptions beginning Monday, April 27, 2026, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) undertakes a major transformer upgrade project aimed at improving long-term power supply reliability in the area.

In a press release issued on April 23, 2026, ECG announced that the exercise forms part of the government’s Transformer Replacement and Upgrade Programme, which is designed to strengthen the national distribution network and reduce system overloads.

The company explained that the works follow earlier successful projects at Nmai Dzorm and Lashibi primary substations.

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ECG stated that it will upgrade an existing transformer at the Teshie-Nungua Primary Substation from a 20/26MVA unit to a higher capacity 30/39MVA transformer.

According to the release, the upgrade works are scheduled to take place over four days, from Monday, 27th April to Thursday, 30th April 2026.

Press release

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To facilitate the installation, ECG said there will be phased and scheduled power interruptions within the Teshie-Nungua catchment area, adding that these outages will be implemented in rotational groups labelled A to E.

Each group will experience outages lasting between five and six hours depending on the phase of work.

The company emphasised that the exercise is necessary to achieve long-term improvements, noting that the upgrade is expected to increase power supply capacity within the Teshie-Nungua area, reduce system overloads and equipment failures, minimise the frequency and duration of outages, and improve voltage stability and overall service reliability.

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