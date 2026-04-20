ECG power outages: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent 'dumsor'. Image via abcnewsgh.com

ECG power outages: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent 'dumsor'. Image via abcnewsgh.com

ECG power outages: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent 'dumsor'

ECG power outages in Ghana: five practical ways to plan your daily routine and reduce disruption as President Mahama assures the situation is not a return to dumsor.

Charge phones, laptops and power banks early whenever electricity is available.

Prepare meals in advance and reduce reliance on electric cooking during outages.

Use backup lighting and plan key activities around periods of stable power supply.

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If you have been sitting in the dark lately, wondering whether the dreaded dumsor has returned, you are not alone. Power outages have disrupted homes and businesses across Ghana in recent weeks, triggering frustration and renewed memories of a period many hoped was over.

President John Dramani Mahama has, however, assured Ghanaians that the current outages are not a return to the prolonged electricity crisis but the result of ongoing system upgrades.

During a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) as part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour, he explained that the disruptions are linked to a nationwide effort to strengthen electricity distribution infrastructure.

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President Mahama inspects equipment for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo)

He revealed that government has procured about 2,500 transformers under the first phase of a broader intervention to replace ageing and overloaded equipment.

Temporary or not, the reality remains that the lights still go off and daily life must continue. Whether the disruptions last for a few weeks or longer, adapting your routine can significantly reduce the impact. Here are five (5) practical ways to stay ahead.

1. Charge everything early

An apple Iphone plugged in to charge

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Electricity is currently a resource that must be used strategically. The moment power is restored, prioritise charging your essential devices. Phones, laptops, power banks and rechargeable lamps should be plugged in immediately and fully charged.

Avoid waiting until your battery is low before taking action. A high-capacity power bank can keep your devices running for hours, while a small inverter system can support basic appliances such as lights, fans and internet routers. Preparing in advance ensures you are not caught off guard when the power goes off again.

2. Cook and plan meals ahead

A table of foodstuffs for cooking including carrots, broccoli, tomatoes and others

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Power outages often disrupt cooking schedules, especially in homes that rely heavily on electricity. A simple solution is to cook earlier in the day when supply is more stable.

Preparing meals in bulk can also save time and reduce stress. Instead of cooking every evening, consider making enough food to last for two (2) or three (3) days.

Adding a gas stove or LPG burner as a backup is a practical step that allows you to continue cooking regardless of electricity supply. Planning meals ahead helps avoid last-minute inconvenience and keeps your household running smoothly.

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3. Limit frozen food storage

A picture of a frozen frozen chicken

Frequent outages can take a toll on your freezer. Perishable items such as meat and fish are at risk of spoiling when power cuts last for extended periods.

To minimise losses, avoid overstocking your freezer. Buy only what you can use within a short time and consider shopping more frequently in smaller quantities.

It is also useful to keep alternative food options such as canned goods, dried foods and other shelf-stable items. These options provide flexibility and reduce dependence on refrigeration during uncertain power supply.

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4. Keep reliable backup lighting

A 20000mAh 20W Powerbank. Image via www.kmart.com.au

Lighting is one of the most immediate challenges during an outage. While candles may seem convenient, they are unsafe and provide limited visibility.

A better option is to invest in rechargeable LED lamps or lanterns, which offer brighter and more reliable lighting. Solar-powered lights are even more effective, as they charge during the day and operate independently of the grid.

Keeping spare batteries for torches is also advisable as a backup. Reliable lighting improves safety, supports productivity, and allows children to study even when the power is off.

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5. Plan around power availability

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Understanding the pattern of outages in your area can help you plan more effectively. In many communities, power cuts tend to follow a predictable pattern over time.

Observe when electricity is most stable and schedule energy-intensive activities within those periods. Tasks such as ironing, pumping water, charging multiple devices, and running heavy appliances should be done when power is available.

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For those working from home, early mornings or specific daytime windows may offer more reliable supply. Planning around these periods helps you make the most of the electricity you have.

Conclusion

A picture depicting dumsor

Adjusting to power outages is never ideal, but it is necessary. While government continues efforts to stabilise electricity supply through infrastructure upgrades, practical planning can make a meaningful difference in daily life.

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Simple habits such as charging devices early, cooking in advance, managing food storage, securing reliable lighting, and organising activities around power availability can reduce disruption significantly.