Gov’t to introduce WhatsApp system to help Ghanaians report power outages faster
Government plans to launch a WhatsApp system to help Ghanaians report power outages quickly.
Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor says the platform will speed up fault reporting and response time.
The move aims to reduce delays and improve electricity services using digital tools.
Government is planning to introduce a WhatsApp-based system that will allow Ghanaians to report power outages quickly using their mobile phones.
The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, said the move is aimed to reduce delays linked to traditional call centres and improving communication between electricity providers and consumers.
Speaking on the final day of the President’s resetting tour of the Northern Region, Dr. Jinapor stated, “We are committed to improving both the electricity subsector, the renewable sector, and the petroleum sector. We’ll also improve on our communication.”
He explained that the new system will allow customers to report outages without needing to make phone calls.
Instead, they can send a WhatsApp message with their location when there is a power outage.
We are going to launch a system where when you have the least outage, you don’t even need to call. Just send a WhatsApp message with your location, and we shall dispatch men and women there to address your problem in real time, he added.
The new system is expected to improve real-time service delivery, reduce delays in fixing faults, and make it easier for consumers to communicate with power providers.
Authorities also believe the platform will help reduce downtime and improve customer satisfaction. This will also increase the use of digital technology to solve long-standing problems in fault reporting and response time within the power sector.
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