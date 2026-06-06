Over 1.5 million people die from food poisoning annually: 5 tips to stay safe according to WHO

WHO warns that unsafe food causes over 1.5 million deaths annually, urging simple hygiene practices like proper cooking, handwashing, and food storage to prevent foodborne illnesses.

About 866 million people fall ill each year from contaminated food, with over 1.5 million deaths annually, according to WHO.

Basic hygiene practices like washing hands, cooking food properly, and avoiding cross-contamination can significantly reduce foodborne illnesses.

Children under five are most affected, and unsafe food also causes over 200 diseases and major global economic losses.

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Food is meant to nourish the body, but when it is not handled, stored, or prepared properly, it can become a serious health risk.

Every year, millions of people fall ill after consuming contaminated food, with many cases leading to severe complications and even death.

As the world marks Food Safety Day 2026, health experts are once again reminding the public that most foodborne illnesses can be prevented through simple everyday hygiene practices.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1 in 9 people worldwide fall ill each year after eating unsafe food.

This translates to about 866 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually, with an estimated 1.5 million deaths recorded every year.

Despite these alarming figures, many of these illnesses are preventable through basic food hygiene practices carried out in homes, markets, and kitchens.

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5 Simple Food Safety Tips from WHO

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To reduce the risk of food contamination and illness, WHO recommends the following everyday practices:

Wash hands thoroughly before handling or preparing food Cook meat, poultry, and seafood properly to kill harmful bacteria Wash fruits and vegetables carefully before consumption Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent bacterial growth Avoid cross-contamination by separating raw foods from cooked foods

These simple habits can significantly reduce the spread of foodborne diseases and protect families from preventable health risks.

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Benefits of Safe Food for Child Growth

Safe and properly prepared food plays a vital role in supporting healthy child development. It strengthens the immune system

It supports brain development

It ensures proper physical growth.



WHO stresses that good nutrition and food safety together are key foundations for a child’s long-term well-being.

WHO warns that children under five years old are particularly vulnerable and mostly at risk. They account for nearly one-third of the global health burden caused by unsafe food, making hygiene practices at home especially important for families with young children.

Beyond Stomach Illness

Food safety goes beyond preventing common stomach upsets. According to WHO, unsafe food is linked to more than 200 diseases. It also places a heavy burden on global health systems and costs the world economy an estimated US$310 billion annually.

A Call for Safer Food Practices

As the world marks Food Safety Day, WHO is encouraging individuals, families, and communities to take responsibility for safer food handling practices.