Daddy Lumba's family clashes with Abusuapanyin Tupac over first anniversary plans

A fresh dispute has emerged within the family of late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba over plans to mark the first anniversary of his passing, with two opposing factions disagreeing over who has the authority to organise events in his name.

A dispute has erupted within Daddy Lumba’s family over plans for his first anniversary commemoration, with rival factions disagreeing over who has the authority to organise events in his name.

Abusuapanyin Tupac announced preparations for the anniversary, including widowhood rites for Odo Broni, but another faction led by Nana Kwabena Brefo has rejected his involvement.

The opposing faction has questioned the legitimacy of the planned activities, citing unresolved family leadership issues, lack of official approval and concerns over the late musician’s burial details.

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The anniversary, reportedly scheduled for 26 July 2026, has become a source of tension, with the disagreement centred on family leadership, customary responsibilities and the legitimacy of planned activities to honour the legendary musician.

One faction, led by Victor Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Abusuapanyin Tupac and a former head of the Ekuona Family, has announced that preparations for the commemoration are already underway.

Abusuapanyin Tupac revealed that the activities would include the performance of customary widowhood rites for Daddy Lumba’s widow, Odo Broni. He appealed to family members to put aside their differences and allow the anniversary to proceed peacefully.

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He stressed that the focus should remain on celebrating Daddy Lumba’s contribution to Ghanaian music rather than allowing internal disagreements to overshadow his legacy.

He said;

The most important thing is to honour the memory and legacy of Daddy Lumba, not to allow personal interests and disagreements to take centre stage

However, another faction, led by Nana Kwabena Brefo, has rejected Abusuapanyin Tupac’s involvement, questioning his authority to oversee any family-related activities connected to the late musician.

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The group argued that Abusuapanyin Tupac had been destooled and maintained that unresolved matters regarding family leadership are still before the courts.

The two wives of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba

According to the faction, no official anniversary celebration has been approved by the family, warning that no individual or group has the right to use Daddy Lumba’s name, image or the “DL” brand for public events without proper consent.

The group also raised concerns about the proposed widowhood rites for Odo Broni, questioning how such a process could begin when, according to them, the family has not formally initiated any customary arrangements.

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In addition, the faction called for clarity on the exact location of Daddy Lumba’s burial, claiming that some family members have not been provided with official information about where the musician was laid to rest.