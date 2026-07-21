Top 10 countries with the world's most handsome men in 2026, according to the latest rankings

Beauty may be subjective, but some countries are consistently recognised for producing men admired for their looks, style and charisma.

India has been ranked the country with the world's most handsome men in 2026, followed by the United States and Sweden, according to World Population Review.

The rankings are based on aggregated public opinion from multiple beauty surveys and sources, including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens.

Other countries making the top 10 include Japan, Canada, Brazil, France, Italy, Ukraine and Denmark.

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According to the latest World Population Review rankings, which compile results from several beauty surveys and published rankings, India tops the list as the country with the world's most handsome men in 2026, followed by the United States and Sweden. The ranking combines data from sources including Reddit discussions, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens to reflect broad public opinion rather than scientific measurements.

Here are the top 10 countries with the most handsome men in 2026.

10. Denmark

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Known for their tall stature, minimalist fashion and rugged Nordic features, Danish men round off the top 10.

Count Nikolai of Denmark, Crown Prince Christian and Count Felix of Denmark

9. Ukraine

Ukraine enters the top 10 thanks to its distinctive Eastern European features and growing international recognition for its male models and public figures.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

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8. Italy

Italian men have long been associated with impeccable fashion, confidence and timeless Mediterranean charm. Italy consistently ranks highly across multiple attractiveness surveys.

PC: Gentleman's Gazette

7. France

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France's reputation for romance, effortless style and sophisticated fashion helps secure its place among the world's most handsome men.

Kylian Mbappé. PC: The Guardian

6. Brazil

Brazil is renowned for its diverse population, athletic physiques and vibrant culture, making Brazilian men a favourite in global beauty rankings.

Neymar

5. Canada

Canadian men are recognised for their diverse backgrounds, friendly personalities and modern sense of style.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds

4. Japan

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Japanese men continue to gain global popularity for their well-groomed appearance, skincare culture and trend-setting fashion.

Japanese Men's Style Influencer

3. Sweden

Swedish men are widely admired for their tall frames, blonde hair, blue eyes and Scandinavian fashion, placing Sweden among the world's most attractive nations.

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Swedish Men

2. United States

The United States ranks second, with Hollywood's global influence and the country's cultural diversity contributing to its strong reputation for handsome men.

American star Glen Powell. PC: GQ

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1. India

India claims the top spot in the 2026 ranking. World Population Review attributes the country's position to its strong performance across public surveys and international rankings, highlighting the diversity of its population and the global popularity of Indian actors, models and celebrities.

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