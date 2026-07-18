Veteran Kumawood actor and director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi dies after battling kidney failure

Veteran Kumawood actor and director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has died after battling end-stage kidney disease, weeks after appeals were launched to raise over GH¢700,000 for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Veteran Kumawood actor and film director Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has died after a prolonged battle with kidney failure.

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News of his passing was announced by Akoma FM on July 18, 2026.

Before his death, Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi had been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis while awaiting a possible kidney transplant.

His condition prompted urgent appeals for financial assistance, with reports indicating that more than GH¢700,000 was needed to cover the cost of the transplant, ongoing treatment and post-operative care.

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The respected actor's deteriorating health drew widespread sympathy across the entertainment industry, with several colleagues and well-wishers contributing to his medical fund.

Among the first high-profile personalities to publicly support him was veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, who visited the actor and donated GH¢50,000 towards his treatment.

She also appealed to fellow actors, producers, filmmakers and the general public to contribute to the fundraising effort in the hope of helping him undergo the life-saving procedure.

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi was widely recognised for his contributions to Ghana's Twi-language film industry, where he built a reputation as both an accomplished actor and film director.

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His work earned him the respect of colleagues and audiences over the years.

His death marks the loss of another respected figure in Ghana's film industry.