Have you ever wondered why Ghana's national anthem sounds similar to Germany's? Discover the fascinating history behind the two anthems, their shared musical influences, and why the resemblance does not mean one copied the other.

Ghana's and Germany's national anthems sound similar because of shared influences from European classical music, not because one country copied the other.

Germany's anthem uses a melody composed by Austrian musician Franz Joseph Haydn in 1797, while Ghana's anthem was composed by Ghanaian musician Philip Gbeho for the country's independence in 1957.

Although the melodies share noticeable similarities, Ghana's national anthem remains an original national symbol celebrating the country's independence, unity and aspirations.

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Have you ever noticed that Ghana's national anthem sounds similar to Germany's? If not, listen closely the next time you hear both being played. The resemblance is most noticeable during the line "And make our nation great and strong," in the opening verse of the German anthem.

It's something many football fans have picked up over the years, especially during FIFA World Cups and other international tournaments. While the two anthems do share musical similarities, the reason lies in their history and the influence of classical European music, not because one anthem was copied from the other.

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The two national anthems share musical similarities because they were both influenced by the same European classical music tradition, but Ghana's anthem was composed specifically for the country's independence by Ghanaian composer Philip Gbeho. There is no official evidence that Ghana adopted or copied Germany's national anthem or vice versa. Research suggests that the resemblance is largely due to the use of similar Western classical composition styles that were common during the period.

Origin of German Anthem

Joseph Haydn

Germany's national anthem, known as "Das Deutschlandlied" (The Song of Germany), uses a melody composed in 1797 by renowned Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn. Interestingly, Haydn did not originally write the tune for Germany. It was first composed as "Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser" ("God Save Emperor Francis"), an anthem honouring the Austrian Emperor.

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More than 40 years later, in 1841, German poet August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben wrote new lyrics to Haydn's melody. Germany officially adopted it as its national anthem in 1922. Today, only the third verse is used as Germany's official anthem.

Ghana

Philip Gbeho

When Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence on 6 March 1957, the country needed its own national anthem to replace "God Save the Queen." A nationwide competition was organised, and Ghanaian composer Philip Gbeho won with his musical composition. His melody became the foundation of Ghana's first national anthem, although the lyrics have changed over the years.

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The anthem first used at independence was "Lift High the Flag of Ghana." Later, following political changes in the country, new lyrics beginning with "God Bless Our Homeland Ghana" replaced the original words while Philip Gbeho's music remained the same. The current lyrics are widely attributed to Dr. Michael Kwame Gbordzoe, who says they were selected through a national competition in the 1970s.

Possible reason

However, there is no official historical record from the Government of Ghana showing that Philip Gbeho copied Haydn's composition or that Ghana officially adopted Germany's anthem. Instead, the attributed reason points to the strong influence of European classical music on Ghanaian formal music education during the colonial period.

Philip Gbeho himself was classically trained, and much of Ghana's military, church and ceremonial music at the time drew heavily from European harmony, orchestration and composition techniques. As a result, some passages in Ghana's anthem naturally resemble older European works without being identical.

To many listeners, the opening tempo, orchestral arrangement and chord progression of the two anthems create a familiar sound. National anthems around the world often share musical characteristics because many were composed during the 18th and 19th centuries using similar classical styles.